Black and Blue Division: Ravens, Browns, Steelers Ranked in Top 5 for Defense

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The AFC North has always been known for its physicality.

This year will be no different as the Ravens, Browns and Steelers should boast some of the top defensive units in the NFL.

Jared Dubin, of CBS Sports, recently released his rankings of the NFL top defenses in the league and had the following teams in the Top 5:

5. Steelers

4. Ravens

3. Browns

2. Buccaneers

1. Washington

Here's is what Dubin had to say about the Ravens:

Yes, they let Matt Judon walk in free agency. No, they still have not really replaced the top-end talent of Earl Thomas at safety after releasing him last offseason. But this was a top-10 unit last year (seventh in yards, second in points, ninth in DVOA), Don Martindale is one of the best defensive coordinators in the league, and the Ravens are still absolutely stacked everywhere. Calais Campbell, Derek Wolfe, and Brandon Williams up front. Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison up the middle. Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey, Jimmy Smith, and Tavon Young at corner. DeShon Elliott and Chuck Clark at safety. Oh, and they added Odafe Oweh and Daelin Hayes in the draft to supplement Pernell McPhee and Tyus Bowser on the edge. They drafted Shaun Wade -- one of the nation's best slot corners in 2019 before he got torched as an outside corner in 2020 -- in the fifth round and landed diminutive ball-hawk Ad'Darius Washington as an undrafted free agent. Once again, this should be a high-floor, high-ceiling unit.

The biggest question mark facing the Ravens is with the pass rush after losing Judon, Yannick Ngakoue and Jihad Ward to free agency.

However, the Ravens have confidence in Oweh Hayes.

The secondary could be among the best in the league.