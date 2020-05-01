How the 2020 NFL Draft Impacts the AFC North with Grades

The Baltimore Ravens added 10 players in the 2020 NFL Draft as they look to defend their AFC North crown for a third consecutive year.

The Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, and Pittsburgh Steelers also made upgrades to their roster. Here's how the draft shaped up for each team.

RAVENS

Selections

Round 1: (No. 28 overall) Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

Round 2: (55) J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

Round 3: (71) Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A & M

Round 3: (92) Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas

Round 3: (98) Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State

Round 3: (106) Tyre Phillips, OG, Mississippi State

Round 4: (143) Ben Bredeson, OG, Michigan

Round 5: (170) Broderick Washington, DT, Texas Tech

Round 6: (201) James Proche, WR, SMU

Round 7: (219) Geno Stone, S, Iowa

Analysis: Overall, Baltimore showed a solid balance in this draft, taking five players on offense and five on defense. ... The Ravens addressed their most pressing need at inside linebacker with the selection of Queen and Harris. ... The biggest surprise was Dobbins, who fell to Baltimore with the 55th overall pick. The Ravens are already deep at running back with veteran Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill. But Dobbins was simply too good of a player to ignore when he fell to the Ravens. ... Both Madubuike and Washington will help the Ravens defensive line, which had already undergone an overhaul.

Grade: A-

BENGALS

Selections

Round 1: (No. 1 overall) Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

Round 2: (33) Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

Round 3: (65) Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming

Round 4: (107) Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State

Round 5: (147) Khalid Kareem, DE, Notre Dame

Round 6: (180) Hakeem Adeniji, G, Kansas

Round 7: (215) Markus Bailey, LB, Purdue

Analysis: The Bengals are hopeful they landed their long-time franchise quarterback in Burrow. There was no suspense with that No. 1 overall pick. Burrow has all of the intangibles to be a successful NFL quarterback, but nothing is certain in the NFL. ... Cincinnati gave Burrow another weapon with Higgins, who will create matchup problems opposite A .J. Green. ... Adeniji, will keep Burrow upright. ... The Bengals used four of their final five picks to help a defense that was ranked near the bottom in almost every category last season.

Grade: A

BROWNS

Selections

Round 1: (No. 10 overall) Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

Round 2: (44) Grant Delpit, S, LSU

Round 3: (88) Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri

Round 3: (97) Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU

Round 4: (115) Harrison Bryant, TE, Florida Atlantic

Round 5: (160) Nick Harris, C, Washington

Round 6: (187) Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan.

Analysis: The Browns found some much-needed help with the offensive line with the selection of Wills. He's a mauler that will make an immediate impact. Cleveland also added another stout tackle via free agency with Jack Conklin. Baker Mayfield was sacked 40 times last year, which was ranked seventh in the NFL. That number is sure to go down. ... Delpit is a solid playmaker that will patrol the secondary. Cleveland also boosted its front seven with Elliott and Phillips.

Grade: A

STEELERS

Selections

Round 2: (No. 49 overall) Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame

Round 3: (102) Alex Highsmith, DE, Charlotte

Round 4: (124) Anthony McFarland, RB, Maryland

Round 4: (135) Kevin Dotson, OG, Louisiana

Round 6: (198) Antoine Brooks Jr., S, Maryland

Round 7: (232) Carlos Davis, DT, Nebraska

Analysis: The Steelers traded away some of their draft capital with the acquisition of free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick trade and trading up last year to select linebacker Devin Bush. Pittsburgh does not have any second thoughts with either of those moves. ... Claypool gives quarterback Ben Roethlisberger another physical target. ... Pittsburgh also added much-needed depth at running back and on the offensive line. ... The Steelers had a top-five defense last season and the additions of Highsmith will provide another physical presence. ... Pittsburgh, however, did not address its need to find an heir to Roethlisberger or even add depth to the position.

Grade: C+