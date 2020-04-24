RavenCountry
AFC North Is Officially Heisman Trophy Central

Todd Karpovich

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and he is now the fifth Heisman Trophy winner to play in the AFC North.

In addition to Burrow, the Ravens have three players that won the award — quarterbacks Lamar Jackson (2016) and Robert Griffin III (2011) and running back Mark Ingram (2009). Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield took home the honor in 2017.

“Baker Mayfield is a tremendous talent,” Ravens' general manager Eric DeCosta said at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. “Lamar, we feel really good about him. Joe Burrow is one of the best quarterbacks we've seen in a long time. ... "It just makes our division really fun. Every game is a dogfight. There are no easy games in the AFC North. We respect those guys very, very much and we can't wait to get started."

Jackson had the most impressive season among the Heisman winners and was named the NFL Most Valuable Player this past season. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing—sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Jackson is just the ninth player to ever win both the Heisman Trophy and NFL MVP, joining Frank Sinkwich (1944), Paul Hornung (1961), Roger Staubach (1971), O.J. Simpson (1973), Earl Campbell (1978 and 1979), Marcus Allen (1985), Barry Sanders (1997) and Cam Newton (2015).

Mayfield threw for 3,827 yards with 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions (78.8 rating). He will look to bounce back under new head coach Kevin Stefanski, who formerly served as the Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator. Stefanski is the third Browns coach in as many years.

Ingram signed with the Ravens as an unrestricted free agent in March 2019 after eight seasons in New Orleans. He made an immediate impact in Baltimore, running for 1,018 yards with 10 touchdowns. He also caught 26 passes for 247 yards with another five scores, earning his third trip to the Pro Bowl.

Griffin is the backup to Jackson. 

 

