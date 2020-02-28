RavenCountry
AFC North Poised to Become for Heisman Trophy Central for Quarterbacks

Todd Karpovich

If the Cincinnati Bengals select Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, he'll become the fourth former Heisman-Trophy winning quarterback in the AFC North.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson won the award in 2016 at Louisville, and Cleveland's Baker Mayfield took home the accolade the following year at Oklahoma. Baltimore's backup quarterback Robert Griffin III won the Heisman Trophy in 2011 at Baylor. 

While Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger didn't win a Heisman Trophy, he represents the old guard of the division. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said there will definitely be a sense of excitement watching these players potentially compete against one another in 2020.

"Baker Mayfield is a tremendous talent," DeCosta said at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. "Lamar, we feel really good about him. Joe Burrow is one of the best quarterbacks we've seen in a long time. And then Ben is a Hall-of-Famer." 

Of those players, Jackson is coming off the best season ... by far. He became just the second player in NFL history to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, joining Tom Brady in 2010. 

Jackson completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Jackson is the only quarterback in NFL history to produce at least 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a season. He is also just the third quarterback in league history to produce at least 35 passing touchdowns and seven rushing touchdowns in a season, joining Steve Young (1994) and Cam Newton (2015).

The Ravens went 14-2 and won the AFC North crown for a second straight season. They will be the favorites to repeat as division champs with the core of their roster intact. 

Mayfield is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2019 campaign when he threw for 3,827 yards with 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions (78.8 rating). Mayfield will be working with a new head coach for the third time in as many seasons. The Browns finished 6-10 amid loft expectations entering the season.

Roethlisberger is poised to come back from an elbow injury that prematurely ended his season. The Steelers (8-8) managed to stay competitive without him in the lineup and a healthy Roethlisberger will be a boost to their 2020 prospects. 

Burrow could be a long-term answer for the Bengals, who went 2-14 last season. He has the talent to eventually shift the balance of power in the division.  

"It just makes our decision really fun," DeCosta said. "Every game is a dogfight. There are no easy games in the AFC North. We respect those guys very, very much and we can't wait to get started."  

Ravens Ready to Give Martindale More Weapons On Defense

The Ravens are preparing to give defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale more playmakers this offseason.Baltimore was ranked fifth for overall defense this season, allowing 300.6 yards per game. Martindale helped revamp the Ravens' secondary that was ranked in the bottom third of the league in the early part of the season to among the best in the NFL entering Week 17. The Ravens rewarded Martindale by making him the highest paid defensive coordinator in the NFL with an extension that averages a reported $3.25 million per season.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: Yannick Ngakoue

Ngakoue is widely regarded as the best pass rusher in the free agent market and will spark interest from several teams. Over the past four seasons (63 games), Ngakoue has amassed 37.5 sacks and 14 forced fumbles in 63 games. He is also durable and missed just one game due to injury in his four seasons. Ngakoue would make an immediate impact in Baltimore, especially under defensive coordinator Don Martindale, who loved to blitz. Signing Ngakoue would be a dream scenario for the Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Some Ravens Players Opposed to Proposed Collective Bargaining Agreement

Some of the NFL players are thrilled with the proposed collective bargaining agreement proposed by ownership.The new proposed agreement includes a 17-game regular season set to begin no earlier than 2021, an expansion of the playoff field from 12 to 14 and an increased revenue share for the players, up from 47 to 48 percent, and to 48.5 percent after the move to 17 games. Some of the players, including Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III, want a bigger share of the revenue. He is supporting a plan to help the players in the long-term, as opposed to a short-term gain.

Todd Karpovich

DeCosta Has High Expectations for Miles Boykin

Boykin, a third-round pick from Notre Dame in the 2019 NFL Draft, showed flashes of potential when he was given an opportunity. He caught 13 passes for 198 yards with two touchdowns during the regular season. He also finished with three receptions for 26 yards in a 28-12 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs.

Todd Karpovich

DeCosta: Ravens Broke Tradition with Record-Setting Offense

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta marveled at the team's record-setting performance this past season. Sometimes, even he could not believe what we was seeing. “Well. it was fun. We haven't historically been known as an offensive team," DeCosta said at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. The Ravens broke the single-season NFL rushing record (3,296 yards) and had a league-high 13 players named to the 2020 Pro Bowl. Baltimore also became the first team in NFL history to average 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Cornerback Jimmy Smith Could Test Free-Agent Market for First Time

Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith has never tested the open market.He planned to keep it that way despite being eligible for free agency this offseason. Smith has stated his preference to re-sign with the Ravens, the team that selected him in the first round (27th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft. However, Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta confirmed at the 2020 NFL Combine that Smith had a change of mind and might want to explore other opportunities when free agency officially opens next month.

Todd Karpovich

Harbaugh Updates Ravens Coaching Titles

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced several title changes on his 2020 coaching staff. All of the coaches were previously with the team.

Todd Karpovich

Report: Marquise Brown Had Screw Removed from Foot, Should Be Ready for Training Camp

Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown recently had a screw surgically removed from his foot and will be ready for training camp, according to a report by the NFL Network. This means he could also be at full speed since being selected by the Ravens in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Brown had previously undergone offseason Lisfranc surgery on his right foot the prior offseason and he was hampered by the injury for most of his rookie year

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Focused on Extending Key Playmakers Stanley and Humphrey

While the Ravens look to add playmakers in free agency and the 2020 NFL Draft, general manager Eric DeCosta is also focused on retaining the team's key performers. At the top of that list are cornerback Marlon Humphrey and left tackle Ronnie Stanley. Both players made the Pro Bowl this past season. Stanley is eligible to become unrestricted free agent in 2021, while Humphrey can hit the open market the following year.

Todd Karpovich

Pats, Jags Targeting Tight End Hayden Hurst In Potential Trade

Ravens tight end Hayden Hurts wants to catch more passes and make a bigger impact. However, he is behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle on the team's depth chart. As a result, both the Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots are considering an offer to pry Hurst from Baltimore, according to a report in the Florida Times-Union.

Todd Karpovich