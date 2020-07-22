SI RavenCountry Preseason All-AFC North Team: Defense

The AFC North is home to some of the NFL's top defensive playmakers.

Both the Ravens and Steelers finished in the top five in the NFL for their overall performance in 2019, and the Bengals spent much of the offseason adding depth to their struggling defense. Cleveland is looking to have a bounce-back year.

Here's a look at the preseason All-AFC North team

Defensive Tackle: Cameron Heyward, Steelers

Analysis: Heyward was a first-round pick (31st overall) in the 2011 NFL and has been a mainstay on Pittsburgh's defensive line. Last season. he finished with 83 tackles and nine sacks, earning First-Team All-Pro for the second time of his career.

Defensive Tackle: Geno Atkins, Bengals

Analysis: At age 32, Atkins is still one of the league's most dominant defensive players. He finished with 47 tackles and 4.5 sacks and still creates matchup problems for opponents.

Defensive End: Calais Campbell, Ravens

Analysis: The Ravens acquired Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars in March in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick. Campbell has played in 186 games (168 starts), recording 687 total tackles, 88 sacks, 48 passes defended, 14 forced fumbles, 11 fumble recoveries, and three interceptions over his 12-year NFL career.

Defensive End: Carlos Dunlap, Bengals

Analysis: Dunlap was Cincinnati's highest-graded defensive linemen (89.7) in 2019. He had 63 tackles and nine sacks. At age 31, he doesn't appear to be slowing down.

Defensive End (Honorable Mention): Myles Garrett, Browns

Analysis: Garrett is looking to recover from his suspension in 2019. The Browns have confidence signing him to a five-year extension. Garrett had 10 sacks in 10 games before being shut down.

Outside Linebacker: T.J. Watt, Steelers

Analysis: Watt is a game-wrecker and led the AFC with 14.5 sacks. He also ranked No. 1 in the NFL with eight forced fumbles. Watt was named team MVP and was an All-Pro.

Inside Linebacker: Devin Bush, Steelers

Analysis: Bush, the 10th overall pick in the 2019 draft, is already emerging as one of the Steelers' top playmakers. He finished his rookie year with 109 tackles, one sack, and two interceptions. Bush is poised to take the next step in his development this season.

Outside Linebacker: Matt Judon, Ravens

Analysis: The Ravens placed the franchise tag on Judon this offseason. He is coming off one of his finest seasons, leading the team with 9.5 sacks and earning a trip to the Pro Bowl. Judon also ranked fourth in the NFL with 33 quarterback hits. Judon could put himself in position for a long-term, lucrative deal with another productive season.

Cornerback: Marcus Peters, Ravens

Analysis: The Ravens acquired Peters from the Rams prior to their Week 7 game against the Seahawks. After joining Baltimore, Peters totaled 39 tackles, three interceptions (two of which were returned for touchdowns) and 10 passes defended. He signed a three-year extension late in the regular season and was named to the Pro Bowl.

Cornerback: Marlon Humphrey, Ravens

Analysis: Humphrey was selected by the Ravens in the first round (16th overall) of the 2017 draft from Alabama and is still playing under his rookie contract. Last season, Humphrey, had 65 tackles, three interceptions, a team-leading 14 passes defended, three fumble returns — two of which were returned for touchdowns — and two forced fumbles.

Safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers

Analysis: The Steelers acquired Fitzpatrick from the Dolphins prior to Week 3 of the 2019 regular season. Fitzpatrick responded with 57 tackles, five interceptions, nine passes defended and a forced fumble over 14 starts with Pittsburgh.

Safety: Earl Thomas, Ravens

Analysis: Thomas signed a four-year, $55 million deal with Baltimore prior to the 2019 season. He had 49 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, four passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery, helping Baltimore’s defense rank No. 3 in points (17.6) and No. 4 in yards (300.6) allowed per game. Thomas also earned a seventh trip to the Pro Bowl.