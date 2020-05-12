Behind Enemy Lines: Schedule Analysis for Bengals, Browns, Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens are looking to win the AFC North for a third straight year.

Baltimore has the most favorable schedule of all the teams in the division. However, the Bengals, Browns and Steelers should be much improved from last season.

Here's how their schedules shaped up, according to their respective beat writers.

Cleveland Browns

Peter Smith, BrownsDigest

The Cleveland Browns will be facing the Baltimore Ravens in week one on the road, followed by the hosting the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday and then the Washington Redskins week three, rounding out their September.

The notion of having a Thursday night game after the first week of the season seems pretty questionable idea, having what could be a truncated training camp and preseason to prepare due to COVID-19. But if the Browns are able to get through those games unscathed from an injury standpoint, they will have a week and half to prepare before hosting the Redskins.

Outside of the Thursday night game, the overall schedule for the Browns appears to be pretty fair. They have a few rough spots and much can change with how teams are perceived, but overall, the schedule seems pretty reasonable. The Browns are even scheduled to have a bye right in the middle of the season.

In those first three games, the Browns will see the top two picks of the 2020 NFL Draft, who both played at Ohio State. First, they get Joe Burrow in week two and then Chase Young week three, both in Ohio and one nationally televised. The marketing on that one works out pretty well.

The first month also is going to be interesting for the rookie Jedrick Wills as he prepares to make his switch to left tackle, facing some pretty good competition right out of the gate. He and the rest of the offensive line will be tested immediately in how they can protect Baker Mayfield and enable Nick Chubb and the running game to operate.

Dirty Birds in Primetime

Thirteen weeks since the first matchup and this game has much higher stakes. A divisional rival in primetime on Monday Night Football, it doesn’t get any bigger than this! Barring any injuries to key players, the teams will have established their on-field identities and expectations of the matchup will be relatively accurate. Given that this is the second to last home game and another division matchup against a hard opponent that stakes increase.

A matchup of the stature could pay huge dividends in the Browns location in the playoff hunt. It’s unlikely the Ravens win 14 games again this season, but they are still the favorite to win the AFC North. In order for Stefanski and Berry to establish a new culture, beating the Ravens at home is vital because the roster has already shown they can win in Baltimore last season.

— By Shawn Stevenson

Lamar Jackson will face the Browns in the season opener.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

James Rapien, AllBengals

The Bengals get two primetime games this season, including a Week 2 matchup against the Browns in Cleveland.

This could be the beginning of a rivalry between Joe Burrow and Baker Mayfield. The 'Battle of Ohio' has been a joke for many years. That should change with two Heisman Trophy winners leading their respective organizations.

The idea of having an Ohio rivalry is much more exciting to me than reigniting an old flame with the Steelers.

The Bengals and the Browns had some great matchups in the 1980s. The two teams played 19 times during that decade. Cincinnati won the series 10-9, but both organizations were not only relevant, but they also made multiple playoff runs. A Thursday night matchup like this could rekindle the rivalry.

Toughest Stretch

Three of the Bengals' last four games are at Paul Brown Stadium, but it might be the hardest part of the schedule.

First, they'll welcome Andy Dalton (and Dak Prescott) to town in a matchup against the Cowboys. Then, they host the Steelers on Monday Night Football, before traveling to Houston on a short week to play the Texans. They end the season on Jan. 3 at home against the Ravens.

Balance

This schedule is extremely balanced. The Bengals play four home games and four road games in the first half of the season. They also have three division games on the schedule over that span.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Noah Strackbein, AllSteelers

AFC North Race

Then, their opportunity to knock the AFC North down a notch comes into play. From Week 6-10, Pittsburgh plays three divisional opponents.

The AFC North is not going to be easy this season. The Ravens are still pegged as the conference favorite, Cleveland is getting better (maybe) and facing Joe Burrow is not expected to be easy.

Going on a quick three of four win streak can certainly help the Steelers' efforts in the long run.

Thanksgiving, Obviously

You can talk about the last time the Steelers and Ravens met on Thanksgiving and how Baltimore edges Pittsburgh in an absolute wild game. Or, you can look to the future and talk about 2020.

Thanksgiving night, at home, against the Baltimore Ravens. Heinz Field is the best place in the world for eight weeks a year, but none will be better than Week 12 at 8 p.m.

At this point, the Ravens and Steelers will have already met, the division will be becoming clearer and the playoff race will be fully heated. Terrible Towels will cover the entire stadium, turkey will definitely be present and you best believe it's going to be loud.

Predictions

Week 7: Steelers at Ravens

Steelers/Ravens games will always be a coin flip, with the advantage typically going to the home team. Baltimore only got stronger through their offseason additions, and in my humble opinion, are still the team to beat in the division. The Ravens walk away in a closely contested game, setting up an epic rematch for Thanksgiving night.

Prediction-L

Week 12: Ravens at Steelers

Thanksgiving night. Steelers/Ravens. Playoff implications. It can't get any better. Learning from their first loss, the Steelers are able to ride the wave of momentum given by the crowd and draw even with their divisional counterpart. I'm not saying throwback uniforms would look great here, but I'm just sayin...

Prediction- W