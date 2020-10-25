SI.com
Around the AFC North: Steelers Stay Unbeaten; Browns Escape Bengals

Todd_Karpovich

The Steelers made another statement as the best team in the AFC with a hard-fought 27-24 victory over the previously unbeaten Titans.

Pittsburgh is the only undefeated team in the AFC at 6-0 and has a showdown with the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 8. Baltimore is favored by 5.5 points, according to the early line. 

The Steelers avoided a massive collapse against the Titans.

Pittsburgh led 27-7 early in the third quarter before Tennessee put together a spirited rally behind quarterback Ryan Tannehill (18 of 30 for 220 yards and two touchdowns) 9and running back Derrick Henry (20 carries for 75 yards with a touchdown). 

Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski missed a 45-yard field goal with 19 seconds left that would have tied the game. 

Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was 32 of 49 for 268 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. Running back James Conner finished with 20 carries for 82 yards. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster had nine receptions for 85 yards, and Diontae Johnson had nine receptions for 80 yards with a pair of touchdowns.  

Mayfield Leads Browns Over Bengals

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield overcame a shaky first half and threw a 24-yar touchdown pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones with 11 seconds remaining to give Cleveland a 37-34 victory over the Bengals.

Mayfield completed 20 consecutive passes after misfiring on his first five attempts. That's a new franchise record. The former No. 1 overall pick threw for 297 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. His only incompletion in the final three quarters was a spike. 

The news was not all good for Cleveland. 

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a knee injury in the first quarter and did not return. His status is uncertain moving forward.

Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow continued to flash and will be a force in the division for years to come. Burrow completed 35 of 47 pass attempts for 406 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. He also ran for a score.

Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Boyd had 11 receptions for 101 yards with a touchdown.  

AFC North Standings

1. Steelers (6-0)

2. Ravens (5-1)

3. Browns (5-2)

4. Bengals (1-5-1)  

