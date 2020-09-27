AFC North Week 3: Steelers, Browns Win, Bengals

It was a solid Week 3 for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns in the AFC North with the Ravens closing out the schedule Monday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Cincinnati Bengals, however, stayed winless.

Pittsburgh improved to 3-0 with a 28-21 victory over the Houston Texans, who fell to 0-3. Ben Roethlisberger threw for 237 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

The Steelers allowed 260 yards and sacked Deshaun Watson five times.

Baltimore beat Houston 33-16 in Week 2. The Steelers travel to Tennessee in Week 4.

Cleveland ran away from Washington 34-20. Nick Chubb ran for 108 yards with two touchdowns on 19 carries. Baker Mayfield was 16 of 23 for 156 yards with two touchdowns.

After losing to the Ravens 38-6 in the opener, the Browns have won their past two games. Cleveland travels to Dallas in Week 4.

Cincinnati and rookie quarterback Joe Burrow fell just short of winning their first game of the season, but still managed a 23-23 tie against the Philadelphia Eagles. Burrow was 31 of 44 for 312 yards with two touchdowns. He was sacked eight times.

The Bengals host Jacksonville in Week 4.

Prior to the Monday night game. the AFC North standing are:

Steelers 3-0

Ravens 2-0

Browns 2-1

Bengals 0-3

The Ravens are 3.5 favorites over the defending Super-Bowl champion Chiefs. The game features two of the NFL"s most dynamic quarterbacks — Baltimore's Lamar Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP, and Patrick Mahomes.

Baltimore gets back to its divisional schedule Oct. 11 against the Bengals and Oct. 25 against Pittsburgh. Both games are at M & T Bank Stadium.

The Ravens went 5-1 against their division foes last season en route to their second straight AFC North crown.