SI.com
Raven Country
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Search

AFC North Week 3: Steelers, Browns Win, Bengals

Todd_Karpovich

It was a solid Week 3 for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns in the AFC North with the Ravens closing out the schedule Monday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Cincinnati Bengals, however, stayed winless. 

Pittsburgh improved to 3-0 with a 28-21 victory over the Houston Texans, who fell to 0-3. Ben Roethlisberger threw for 237 yards with a pair of touchdowns.  

The Steelers allowed 260 yards and sacked Deshaun Watson five times.

Baltimore beat Houston 33-16 in Week 2. The Steelers travel to Tennessee in Week 4.

Cleveland ran away from Washington 34-20. Nick Chubb ran for 108 yards with two touchdowns on 19 carries. Baker Mayfield was 16 of 23 for 156 yards with two touchdowns.

After losing to the Ravens 38-6 in the opener, the Browns have won their past two games. Cleveland travels to Dallas in Week 4.

Cincinnati and rookie quarterback Joe Burrow fell just short of winning their first game of the season, but still managed a 23-23 tie against the Philadelphia Eagles. Burrow was 31 of 44 for 312 yards with two touchdowns. He was sacked eight times. 

The Bengals host Jacksonville in Week 4. 

Prior to the Monday night game. the AFC North standing are:

Steelers 3-0

Ravens 2-0

Browns 2-1

Bengals 0-3

The Ravens are 3.5 favorites over the defending Super-Bowl champion Chiefs. The game features two of the NFL"s most dynamic quarterbacks — Baltimore's Lamar Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP, and Patrick Mahomes. 

Baltimore gets back to its divisional schedule Oct. 11 against the Bengals and Oct. 25 against Pittsburgh. Both games are at M&T Bank Stadium. 

The Ravens went 5-1 against their division foes last season en route to their second straight AFC North crown. 

THANKS FOR READING RAVEN COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

L.J. Fort Finds 'A Home' With the Ravens

Over two games this season, Ravens linebacker L.J. Fort has six tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown Week 2 against the Texans.

Todd_Karpovich

What Impact Will 250 Fans Make at M&T Bank Stadium for MNF?

The Ravens are allowing 250 immediate family members of players, coaches and front office staff to attend the Monday night against the Kansas City Chiefs

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens have four players questionable for Chiefs

Baltimore guard D.J. Fluker, defensive back/linebacker Anthony Levine Sr., rookie defensive tackle Justin Madubuike and wide receiver specialist Chris Moore are questionable.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens O-Line Needs Bounce Back Game Against Chiefs

The Ravens allowed four sacks and five quarterback hits against the Texans in Week 2 and the offensive line will need to play much better heading into the Week 3 showdown with the Chiefs.

Todd_Karpovich

Can the Ravens Control the Clock to Keep Mahomes Off the Field?

Sometimes the only way to contain Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is to keep him off the field.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Chiefs Fantasy Outlook: 'Start'Em' or 'Sit'Em'

The Ravens and Chiefs meet in a highly anticipated Week 3 prime-time matchup. Here are the other Fantasy Football implications, according to SI expert Michael Fabiano.

Todd_Karpovich

Don Martindale Says Mahomes Worth a 'Billion' Dollars

Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes signed a huge deal this offseason and he's worth every penny, according to Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens, Chiefs Injury Updates Heading into Week 3 Matchup

Ravens special teams ace Chris Moore returned to practice this week, leading up to the Monday night matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens to Host 250 Family Members at M&T Bank Stadium for Chiefs Game

To prepare for the possibility of hosting fans at M&T Bank Stadium later this season, the Baltimore Ravens will host 250 immediate family members of players, coaches and front office staff at their Monday, Sept. 28, game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Wary of Chiefs Running Back Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Ravens coach John Harbaugh has his eyes on another playmaker for the Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Todd_Karpovich