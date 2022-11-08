A Look at AFC Playoff Race Heading Into Second Half of Season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens rose in the AFC playoff standings at the midpoint of the season with a 27-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Baltimore would have an opportunity to get a measure of revenge against a team that beat them this season under the current playoff scenarios.

Here are the current seeding for the AFC playoffs entering Week 10.

1 Buffalo Bills (6-2)

2 Kansas City Chiefs (6-2)

3 Baltimore Ravens (6-3)

4 Tennessee Titans (6-3)

5 New York Jets (6-3)

6 Miami Dolphins (6-3)

7 Los Angeles Chargers (5-3)

Here are the current matchups for the first-round of the playoffs.

Bills with the bye

Dolphins at Ravens

Chargers at Chiefs

Jets at Titans

Rematch from Week 2

The Ravens gave up four touchdown passes, including two long strikes from Tua Tagovailoa to Tyreek Hill, that allowed Miami to tie the score. Tagovailoa's sixth touchdown pass of the game, a 7-yard pass to Jaylen Waddle with 14 seconds left gave the Dolphins the improbable 42-38 victory in Week 2.

The Ravens' defense has played much better since that game. Still, it's an intriguing matchup. However, Miami is still playing well and appears to be in the playoff hunt for the rest of the season.

However, the Ravens have an easier road.

The easiest remaining schedule, according to CBS Sports:

1. Ravens — Opponents are a combined 24-44 (.353)

2. Falcons — Opponents are a combined 27-44 (.380)

3. Chiefs — Opponents are a combined 31-43-1 (.420)

4. Buccaneers — Opponents are a combined 30-40 (.429)

5. Panthers — Opponents are a combined 30-39 (.435)