Ravens Edge Steelers for Top Cornerbacks in AFC North

The Baltimore Ravens' secondary became one of the most dominant units in the NFL when they acquired cornerback Marcus Peters from the Rams midseason.

The Steelers also have a talented group of cornerbacks that could challenge Baltimore for supremacy in the AFC North.

Here are the power ranking for cornerbacks:

Marlon Humphrey

1. Baltimore Ravens

The midseason addition of Peters proved to be a shrewd move by general manager Eric DeCosta. Baltimore's ability to play man-coverage helped the front seven. After joining the Ravens, Peters totaled 39 tackles, three interceptions (two of which were returned for touchdowns) and 10 passes defended, helping Baltimore’s defense rank No. 3 in points (17.6) and No. 4 in yards (300.6) allowed per game. Peter tallied five total interceptions for the season, producing NFL bests in interception return yards (210) and interceptions-touchdowns (three). The Ravens’ six defensive touchdowns tied Tampa Bay for No. 1 in the NFL. Humphrey continues to establish himself as one of the league's top cornerbacks. He is due for a big payday. Slot cornerback Tavon Young is also expected to be back in the lineup after missing last season with a neck injury. Jimmy Smith, the Ravens' first-round pick (27th overall) in the 2011 NFL Draft, is back after signing a one-year deal.

Joe Haden

2. Pittsburgh Steelers

Joe Haden has established as one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL. Last season, he finished with 65 total tackles, five interceptions and 17 passes defended. Haden replaced the injured Marcus Peters in the Pro Bowl. The Steelers signed Steve Nelson prior to the 2019 season from the Kansas City Chiefs, and that decision paid dividends. Nelson finished with 61 total tackles, an interception and eight passes defended. Mike Hilton is a versatile solid slot cornerback and is a perfect compliment to Haden and Nelson. Pittsburgh placed a second-round restricted free agent tender on Hilton this offseason.

Denzel Ward

3. Cleveland Browns

Denzel Ward, who made the Pro Bowl as a rookie, battled injuries last season but has a huge upside. Ward had 44 tackles, two interceptions and 17 passes defended over 12 games. Entering his third year, Ward is looking to make a bigger impact. Greedy Williams will start opposite Ward after being taken in the second round (46th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. Williams appeared in 12 games and finished with 47 tackles and two passes defended. Terrance Mitchell adds depth to this young group that has the potential to make further strides this season.

William Jackson III

4. Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals were last in the AFC North, allowing 244.8 yards passing per game. As a result, Cincinnati completely revamped its cornerbacks' room. The Bengals signed Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander from the Minnesota Vikings this offseason. Cincinnati also added LeShaun Sims from the Titans, Tony Brown from the Packers and Winston Rose from Winnipeg in the CFL. William Jackson III is looking to bounce back after being placed on IR late in the season with a shoulder injury. He finished the season with 37 tackles, three passes defended and one interception through 14 games.