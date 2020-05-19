RavenCountry
Ravens Edge Rest of AFC North for Top Defensive Line

Todd Karpovich

All four teams in the AFC North are stacked with talent on the defensive line.

The Ravens, Bengals, Browns and Steelers have added playmakers this offseason to further support the personnel already on their respective rosters. 

There are varying views on which team might be the best (see Pete Smith's story and video (above) from BrownsDigest).

Here's how we rank them heading into training camp:

1. Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore needed to boost their interior pass rush this offseason. The team's defensive linemen combined for just five sacks in 2019. To fix that problem, Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta acquired Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars and signed Derek Wolfe as a free agent from the Denver Broncos. The trio of Campbell (6.5), Wolfe (7) and Brandon Williams (1) combined for 14.5 sacks in 2019. DeCosta is hoping that success continues in 2020. Campbell, Wolfe and Williams are also adept at stopping the run. 

In addition, the Ravens added a pair stout defensive tackles in the 2020 NFL Draft — Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington. Daylon Mack, a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, had his rookie season cut short because of a knee injury. However, he will have an opportunity to compete for more playing time in 2020.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers were ranked 14th against the run, allowing 109.6 yards per game. Cameron Heyward (nine sacks) and Stephon Tuitt (3.5 sacks) are solid defensive ends capable of pressuring quarterbacks. Pittsburgh added Alex Highsmith in the third round of the NFL draft and he'll be another playmaker for that unit. The Steelers did lose Javon Hargrave to the Eagles via free agency but added Chris Wormley from the Ravens via a trade. 

3. Cleveland Browns

Cleveland's defensive line could be the surprise of the division with four starters back in the mix— Myles Garrett, Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, and Larry Ogunjobi. While injuries hampered this unit last season, the Browns added depth to their front seven by drafting defensive tackle Jordan Elliott in the third round. 

4. Cincinnati Bengals

Geno Atkins and Carlos Dunlap are two stalwart veterans and will get some added support with some young playmakers. The Bengals were ranked 29th in the NFL last season, allowing 393.7 yards per game. As a result, they used four of their final five picks in this year's NFL draft to fix that weakness. The addition of linebackers Logan Wilson, Markus Bailey, and Akeem Davis-Gaither, along with defensive end Khalid Kareem, could help turn Cincinnati's fortunes around. 

