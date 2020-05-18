Ravens Lead AFC North Power Rankings for Quarterbacks

The AFC North is home to three starting quarterbacks that won the Heisman Trophy — Lamar Jackson in Baltimore, Baker Mayfield with Cleveland, and Cincinnati's Joe Burrow.

While the Steelers don't have that distinction, Ben Roethlisberger will likely be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he retires.

“Baker Mayfield is a tremendous talent,” Ravens' general manager Eric DeCosta said at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. “Lamar, we feel really good about him. Joe Burrow is one of the best quarterbacks we've seen in a long time. ... "It just makes our division really fun. Every game is a dogfight. There are no easy games in the AFC North. We respect those guys very, very much and we can't wait to get started."

Here are the Power Rankings heading into the 2020 season:

Lamar Jackson will look to duplicate his MVP season.

1. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson

Jackson, who won the Heisman in 2016 at Louisville, had the most impressive season among the Heisman winners and was named the NFL Most Valuable Player this past season. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing—sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Jackson is just the ninth player to ever win both the Heisman Trophy and NFL MVP, joining Frank Sinkwich (1944), Paul Hornung (1961), Roger Staubach (1971), O.J. Simpson (1973), Earl Campbell (1978 and 1979), Marcus Allen (1985), Barry Sanders (1997) and Cam Newton (2015).

Baltimore's backup quarterback Robert Griffin III also won the Heisman Trophy at Baylor in 2001.

The Ravens, who went 14-2 last year and earned the top seed in the playoffs, are favored to win their third straight AFC North crown. What can Jackson do for an encore?

Ben Roethlisberger will look to bounce back from a season-ending injury.

2. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger

Roethlisberger suffered a season-ending elbow injury in a 28-26 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 15. He experienced the discomfort after throwing a pass late in the second quarter, retreated to the locker room, and was never able to return to the field for the rest of the season. The Steelers still managed to finish 8-8 and were in playoff contention until the final week of the season.

Roethlisberger is confident he will be fully healthy for 2020 and the Steelers could be one of the league's darkhorse teams with him back in the lineup and because of their stout defense. Roethlisberger has thrown for 56,545 yards with 363 touchdowns and 191 interceptions over 16 NFL seasons. At age 38, he still could have a couple of productive seasons ahead of him.

Baker Mayfield has the talent around him to overcome 2019's challenges.

3. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield

Mayfield, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2017 at Oklahoma, threw for 3,827 yards with 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions (78.8 rating). He was ranked last in the NFL for the touchdown-to-interception ratio. He will look to bounce back under new head coach Kevin Stefanski, who formerly served as the Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator. Stefanski is the third Browns coach in as many years.

Mayfield has plenty of weapons on offense, but he needs to cut down on his mistakes. Cleveland signed veteran Case Keenum to serve as his back up so he could possibly help with a support system.

The Browns were the favorites to win the AFC North in 2019, but they imploded and finished 6-10. Cleveland has the talent to have a better performance this season.

Can Joe Burrow turn the Bengals into a playoff contender?

4. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

Burrow, who this year's Heisman Trophy at LSU, is ranked fourth on the list only because he's yet to throw an NFL pass. Cincinnati is confident he will be the long-time solution at quarterback after selecting him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft after going 2-14. Burrow is a proven winner who guided the Tigers to a 15-0 record and the CFP National Championship in 2019. He has some weapons at his disposal with running back in Joe Mixon and wide receiver A.J. Green that can help him make an immediate impact.