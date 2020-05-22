Ravens Trail Steelers in AFC North Rankings for Safeties

The AFC North has two of the best safeties in the NFL — Baltimore's Earl Thomas and Pittsburgh's Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Overall, the AFC North has several veteran playmakers in the secondary and a couple of newcomers ready to make an impact.

Here are the Power Rankings:

1. Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh made a bold move when they traded a first-round pick to Miami for Fitzpatrick. That proved to be a wise decision because Fitzpatrick has been a key playmaker for the Steelers' defense. He started all 14 games after the trade from Miami and finished with 57 tackles, five interceptions — one returned for a touchdown — and one forced fumble. Terrell Edmunds also emerged as a playmaker in his second year and finished with 105 tackles, two for loss, and three passes defended over 16 games. The Steelers added Antoine Brooks Jr. from Maryland in the sixth round of this year's draft.

2. Baltimore Ravens

Thomas, a seven-time Pro Bowler, made an immediate impact in Baltimore after being acquired from Seattle as a free agent. He finished the season with 49 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, four passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery, helping Baltimore’s defense rank No. 3 in points (17.6) and No. 4 in yards (300.6) allowed per game. Chuck Clark took over the starting job when Tony Jefferson went down with a season-ending knee injury against the Steelers on Oct. 6. Clark came up huge and finished with career highs in tackles (68), adding one sack, one interception, nine passes defended and two forced fumbles while starting a career-high 12 games.

3. Cleveland Browns

Cleveland selected LSU safety Grant Delpit in the second round of this year's NFL draft and he should take over a starting role. However, Delpit does need to work on his tackling skills, especially in the physical AFC North. Delpit is not short on a swagger and already proclaimed the Browns will have the best secondary in the NFL. Karl Joseph, who signed with Cleveland after four seasons with the Raiders, brings a veteran presence to the secondary. He is looking to bounce back from a foot injury that cut short his 2019 season. The Browns have depth with newly acquired Andrew Sendejo, along with Sheldrick Redwine and JT Hassell.

4.Cincinnati Bengals

Jessie Bates was taken in the second round of 2018 NFL Draft and has been a mainstay in the secondary, playing 99 percent of the team's snaps on defense. The Bengals signed Vonn Bell from New Orleans in March. He'll add some physicality to a defense that struggled mightily in 2019. Over four seasons, Bell amassed 384 tackles, eight sacks, 14 passes defended and one interception. Bell, a second-round pick from Ohio State in 2016, was the top run-defending safety last season, according to Pro Football Focus. Veteran Shawn Williams will add depth at safety and can also play linebacker.