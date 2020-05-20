RavenCountry
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Ravens Trail AFC North Rivals in Wide Receivers Rankings

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore Ravens' offense is tailored around a record-setting ground attack.

The team has also provided quarterback Lamar Jackson with some additional targets at wide receiver. 

Still, Baltimore trails its AFC North rivals with talent at that position 

Here are the Power Rankings heading into the 2020 season:

2Landry
Jarvis Landry

1. Clevland Browns

Cleveland has talent and depth to challenge most opponents. The key is for quarterback Baker Mayfield to get his receivers the ball. Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry are among the most talented duos in the league. Landry was ranked 10th in the NFL and led the AFC North with 1,174 yards receiving on 83 receptions with six touchdowns. Cleveland also drafted the versatile Donovan Peoples-Jones from Michigan in the sixth round of this year's NFL draft. 

5Boyd
Tyler Boyd

2. Cincinnati Bengals 

The Bengals selected Joe Burrow from LSU with the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft and he has talented pass-catchers at his disposal. A.J. Green is a dominant player, and he can be a force if he's fully healthy. Tyler Boyd led the team with 1,046 yards receiving on 90 receptions with five touchdowns. The Bengals added another talented playmaker by selecting Tee Higgins in the second round of this year's draft from Clemson. The Bengals declined the fifth-year option on John Ross and he'll be eligible for free agency in 2021, so this is a crucial year for him.

9James Washington
James Washington

3. Pittsburgh Steelers 

The Steelers could easily move up in these rankings with the return of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who will do a much more effective job getting the ball in the hands of his playmakers. James Washington led the team with 735 yards receiving on 44 receptions with three touchdowns last season. Those numbers should increase this year. Juju Smith-Schuster needs to show more consistency and focus. Diontae Johnson has a huge upside after finishing with 59 receptions for 680 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns last year. Pittsburgh drafted Chase Claypool in the second round of this year's draft from Notre Dame. He has the talent and size to move up the depth chart as a rookie. 

USATSI_13786049
Marquise Brown

4. Baltimore Ravens

When Eric DeCosta took over as the Baltimore Ravens full-time general manager prior to last season, he conceded the franchise needed to do a better job drafting wide receivers. Fortunes began to change last year when the Ravens selected Marquise Brown with the 25th overall pick. Brown was a dynamic playmaker despite being hampered by a foot injury. He'll be even more explosive this season when fully healthy. The Ravens are confident they picked up two more solid wideouts in this year's draft — Devin Duvernay and James Proche. Baltimore also has the sure-handed Willie Snead on the roster and he's also adept at blocking. Baltimore expects second-year player Miles Boykin (13 receptions for 198 yards with two touchdowns) to also have a bigger impact. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Are There Enough Carries for Ravens Talented Running Backs?

The Baltimore Ravens might be challenged to spread out carries among four talented running backs in Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Edge Rest of AFC North for Top Defensive Line

The Ravens, Bengals, Browns and Steelers have added playmakers this offseason to further support the personnel already on their respective rosters.

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens Provide Equipment to Young, Local Athletes

The Baltimore Ravens and Under Armour will provide grants for new football apparel and equipment to 1,500 local youth athletes.

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens Not Reopening, But Bullish on Training Camp

While the Baltimore Ravens won't be among the NFL teams reopening their facilities this week, the team is optimistic about proceeding with training camp.

Todd Karpovich

UDFA Tight Ends Could Fill Void for Baltimore Ravens

Both Jacob Breeland and Eli Wolf could have a fierce battle for the third tight end with Baltimore Ravens

Todd Karpovich

There's a Texas A&M Reunion on Baltimore Ravens Defense

Otaro Alaka, Daylon Mack and Justin Madubuike are former Texas A&M players looking to make an effective impact for the Baltimore Ravens defense.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Lead AFC North Power Rankings for Quarterbacks

The Ravens, Browns and Bengals have starting quarterbacks that won the Heisman Trophy and the Steelers have another future Hall-of-Famer, which should create some intriguing battles.

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens RB Mark Ingram Gets Taken Down ... By a K9

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram has endured some hard hits over his career. Few tackles were as aggressive as a takedown by K9 that surfaced on social media.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens to Have Heated Battle for Lamar Jackson's Main Backup

Robert Griffin III, Trace McSorley and undrafted rookie Tyler Huntley will be fighting to become the main backup for Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Rookie J.K. Dobbins Follows Father's Footsteps with No. 27

J.K. Dobbins is wearing a new number for the Baltimore Ravens and he wouldn't have it any other way. "My dad passed when I was 15. So the reason why I wear No. 27 is to honor my father," Dobbins said on Instagram Live.

Todd Karpovich