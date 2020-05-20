Ravens Trail AFC North Rivals in Wide Receivers Rankings

The Baltimore Ravens' offense is tailored around a record-setting ground attack.

The team has also provided quarterback Lamar Jackson with some additional targets at wide receiver.

Still, Baltimore trails its AFC North rivals with talent at that position

Here are the Power Rankings heading into the 2020 season:

Jarvis Landry

1. Clevland Browns

Cleveland has talent and depth to challenge most opponents. The key is for quarterback Baker Mayfield to get his receivers the ball. Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry are among the most talented duos in the league. Landry was ranked 10th in the NFL and led the AFC North with 1,174 yards receiving on 83 receptions with six touchdowns. Cleveland also drafted the versatile Donovan Peoples-Jones from Michigan in the sixth round of this year's NFL draft.

Tyler Boyd

2. Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals selected Joe Burrow from LSU with the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft and he has talented pass-catchers at his disposal. A.J. Green is a dominant player, and he can be a force if he's fully healthy. Tyler Boyd led the team with 1,046 yards receiving on 90 receptions with five touchdowns. The Bengals added another talented playmaker by selecting Tee Higgins in the second round of this year's draft from Clemson. The Bengals declined the fifth-year option on John Ross and he'll be eligible for free agency in 2021, so this is a crucial year for him.

James Washington

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers could easily move up in these rankings with the return of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who will do a much more effective job getting the ball in the hands of his playmakers. James Washington led the team with 735 yards receiving on 44 receptions with three touchdowns last season. Those numbers should increase this year. Juju Smith-Schuster needs to show more consistency and focus. Diontae Johnson has a huge upside after finishing with 59 receptions for 680 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns last year. Pittsburgh drafted Chase Claypool in the second round of this year's draft from Notre Dame. He has the talent and size to move up the depth chart as a rookie.

Marquise Brown

4. Baltimore Ravens

When Eric DeCosta took over as the Baltimore Ravens full-time general manager prior to last season, he conceded the franchise needed to do a better job drafting wide receivers. Fortunes began to change last year when the Ravens selected Marquise Brown with the 25th overall pick. Brown was a dynamic playmaker despite being hampered by a foot injury. He'll be even more explosive this season when fully healthy. The Ravens are confident they picked up two more solid wideouts in this year's draft — Devin Duvernay and James Proche. Baltimore also has the sure-handed Willie Snead on the roster and he's also adept at blocking. Baltimore expects second-year player Miles Boykin (13 receptions for 198 yards with two touchdowns) to also have a bigger impact.