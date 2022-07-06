AFC North Offseason Report Cards, Analysis

Key additions: Kyle Hamilton, S (draft); Morgan Moses, OT (FA); Marcus Williams, S (FA); Michael Pierce, DT (FA); Tyler Linderbaum, C (draft)

Key losses: Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, WR (trade); Tavon Young, CB (released); Sammy Watkins, WR (FA); DeShon Elliott, S (FA); Anthony Averett, CB (FA); Bradley Bozeman, C (FA)

Offseason grade: B+. The Ravens signed Williams, Moses, and Pierce. They re-signed Campbell, who has been stellar over the past two seasons. The Ravens will move forward with a young group of wide receivers headlined by second-year player Rashod Bateman, who emerged as their most dependable wideout by the end of the season. The Ravens added 11 draft picks, including a pair of first-rounders in Hamilton and Linderbaum. Both of those players are expected to start as rookies and make an immediate impact. The Ravens also picked up David Ojabo, who was a first-round pick before he blew out his Achilles during his pro day. Baltimore was able to grab Ojabo in the second round and he is expected to be back on the field at some point during the season.

Biggest question: Is the pass rush better? The Ravens finished in the bottom third of the league with 34 sacks last year. Tyus Bowser, who led the team with seven sacks, is dealing with an Achilles injury and it's still uncertain when he will be ready to play. Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh was second on the Ravens with five sacks and is poised for an even bigger season. Oweh underwent offseason shoulder surgery but should be ready for training camp. The Ravens thought they had a deal with edge rusher Za'Darius Smith to further boost the pass rush, but he decided to sign with the Vikings.

Fantasy fact: Among the Ravens’ 20 best PPR fantasy seasons in franchise history among wide receivers, Hollywood Brown (2021) is the lone one who has made that list in the last five years. Furthermore, no other wideout has produced a top-10 season for the team since 2015. Bateman remains a breakout player, but history shows he has a ceiling. — Michael Fabiano