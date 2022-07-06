AFC North Offseason Report Cards, Analysis
It was another busy offseason for the AFC North.
The Ravens added talent to their roster to try and dethrone the Cincinnati Bengals as the defending division champion.
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns still have some uncertainty surrounding their rosters.
Here's a breakdown
BALTIMORE RAVENS
Key additions: Kyle Hamilton, S (draft); Morgan Moses, OT (FA); Marcus Williams, S (FA); Michael Pierce, DT (FA); Tyler Linderbaum, C (draft)
Key losses: Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, WR (trade); Tavon Young, CB (released); Sammy Watkins, WR (FA); DeShon Elliott, S (FA); Anthony Averett, CB (FA); Bradley Bozeman, C (FA)
Offseason grade: B+. The Ravens signed Williams, Moses, and Pierce. They re-signed Campbell, who has been stellar over the past two seasons. The Ravens will move forward with a young group of wide receivers headlined by second-year player Rashod Bateman, who emerged as their most dependable wideout by the end of the season. The Ravens added 11 draft picks, including a pair of first-rounders in Hamilton and Linderbaum. Both of those players are expected to start as rookies and make an immediate impact. The Ravens also picked up David Ojabo, who was a first-round pick before he blew out his Achilles during his pro day. Baltimore was able to grab Ojabo in the second round and he is expected to be back on the field at some point during the season.
Biggest question: Is the pass rush better? The Ravens finished in the bottom third of the league with 34 sacks last year. Tyus Bowser, who led the team with seven sacks, is dealing with an Achilles injury and it's still uncertain when he will be ready to play. Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh was second on the Ravens with five sacks and is poised for an even bigger season. Oweh underwent offseason shoulder surgery but should be ready for training camp. The Ravens thought they had a deal with edge rusher Za'Darius Smith to further boost the pass rush, but he decided to sign with the Vikings.
Fantasy fact: Among the Ravens’ 20 best PPR fantasy seasons in franchise history among wide receivers, Hollywood Brown (2021) is the lone one who has made that list in the last five years. Furthermore, no other wideout has produced a top-10 season for the team since 2015. Bateman remains a breakout player, but history shows he has a ceiling. — Michael Fabiano
CINCINNATI BENGALS
Key additions: Alex Cappa, RG (FA); Ted Karras, C (FA); La’el Collins, RT (FA); Hayden Hurst, TE (FA)
Key losses: CJ Uzomah, TE (FA); Larry Ogunjobi, DT (FA)
Offseason grade: A-. The Bengals desperately needed to address their offensive line and that’s exactly what they did in free agency. Adding Cappa, Karras and Collins should do wonders for Joe Burrow, who was sacked 70 times in 20 games last season (including playoffs).
Cincinnati kept most of its starters and has one of the deeper rosters in the NFL. The Bengals added young, talented players such as safety Dax Hill and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt in the draft. The Bengals only have three players on their roster over the age of 30 and two of them are the punter (Kevin Huber, 36) and long-snapper (Clark Harris, 37).
They still have some question marks on the offensive and defensive lines, but the Bengals are better, at least on paper, than they were a year ago.
Biggest question: The Bengals’ offensive line should be better, but who’s going to start at left guard? Jackson Carman is the favorite, but rookie Cordell Volson and second-year lineman D’Ante Smith will also battle for the starting job. Cincinnati was one play away from winning the Super Bowl last season, but the offensive line was a thorn in their side throughout their playoff run. If they’re going to get back to the Super Bowl, they need one of their young linemen to emerge this season. — James Rapien
Fantasy fact: Ja’Marr Chase is coming off the second-best rookie season from a wide receiver based on PPR points (304.6), falling just shy of Randy Moss’s record-setting 304.7 points back in 1998. Three of the top five fantasy seasons ever posted from rookie wideouts have come out of LSU: Chase (2021), Odell Beckham Jr. (2014) and Justin Jefferson (2020). — Fabiano
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
Key additions: Mitch Trubisky, QB (FA); Kenny Pickett, QB (draft); Levi Wallace, CB (FA); George Pickens, WR (draft); James Daniels, OG (FA); Mason Cole, C (FA); Myles Jack, ILB (FA); Larry Oladokun, DT (FA)
Key losses: Ben Roethlisberger, QB (retired); JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR (FA); Stephon Tuitt, DE (retired; Joe Haden, CB (FA)
Offseason grade: B+. There's a major question mark at quarterback, and the Steelers only made small splashes when it came to fixing their offensive line. But, overall, this team certainly improved. They'll head into the season with a loaded wide receiver room, a much improved defensive line and inside linebacker core and options at cornerback. If Trubisky or Pickett click, the ceiling is much higher than anticipated for Pittsburgh.
Biggest question: The Steelers need to address their running back depth. Najee Harris can't continue to touch the ball 400 times per season and be expected to stay healthy for the playoffs. Right now, the solution is to limit his touches, but the best answer is to find a reliable backup.
Fantasy fact: Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has always liked to use a featured running back, and that trend continued last season with Harris. He led the position with 381 touches and also played 972 offensive snaps. That led the league among backs and was 173 more snaps played than the next best runner (Ezekiel Elliott). Harris is a top-five pick. — Fabiano
CLEVELAND BROWNS
Key additions: Deshaun Watson, QB (trade); Amari Cooper, WR (trade); Jadeveon Clowney, DE (FA); Taven Bryan, DT (FA)
Key losses: Austin Hooper, TE (released); Jarvis Landry, WR (released); J.C. Tretter, C (released)
Offseason grade: B. The Browns don’t know if they’ll have Deshaun Watson, who awaits a possible suspension. Watson faces two dozen civil lawsuits, each detailing graphic accounts of sexual harassment and sexual assault that occurred during massage therapy sessions. Cooper offers the height, weight and speed the Browns like and is a more consistent receiver than the team has had in the past several years. Retaining Clowney and keeping him across from Myles Garrett was critical to their defense.
Losing Hooper and Landry might hurt the Browns more in the locker room than in terms of on-field play. Hooper was never productive or efficient with the Browns as a receiver and Landry has been ineffective the past two seasons in no small part due to injury. On the field, Tretter is the biggest loss, but due to his own injuries, he was almost never able to practice. As a result, Nick Harris, who is entering his third season, took almost all the starter reps in practice for 2021 and had an impressive performance against the Packers and standout nose Kenny Clark. That's why the Browns are confident he can step in and start.
It's reasonable to question if enough was done at wide receiver or defensive tackle.
Biggest question: How much can the Browns get out of Jacoby Brissett? It may not require divine intervention, but the odds are similar that anyone but Brissett will be the plan at quarterback in the event of a Watson suspension. Brissett has shown the ability to be a functional quarterback. In a loaded AFC Conference, he will be punching above his weight on an almost weekly basis and the Browns will have to be good enough to level the playing field if they intend on competing for the postseason. — Pete Smith
Fantasy fact: The Browns traded for Cooper in the offseason, and he’ll serve as the No. 1 wide receiver in the offensive of coach Kevin Stefanski. While the system should include a bigger focus on the passing game with Deshaun Watson in the mix, it’s still notable that no wideout in a Stefanski offense has finished better than 20th in PPR fantasy points. — Fabiano