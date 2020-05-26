Ravens Lead AFC North Power Rankings for Running Backs

The Baltimore Ravens set the NFL single-season rushing record last season with 3,296 yards on a league-high 596 carries.

They have even more talent in the backfield this season.

The Browns also have a potentially stellar ground attack and will be able to create matchup problems.

Here are the AFC North power rankings for running backs:

Mark Ingram

1. Baltimore Ravens

All three of Baltimore's running backs — Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill — are still on the roster from last season. Ingram was second on the team with 1,018 yards on 202 carries, followed by Edwards (711 yards on 133 carries) and Hill (225 yards on 58 carries). Quarterback Lamar Jackson also played a key role with that explosive attack, and he carried the ball 176 times for 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history. The Ravens added Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins in the second round of this year's NFL draft. Dobbins has the talent to shoot up the depth chart as a rookie and become a focal point of the offense. He set a Buckeyes record with 2,003 rushing yards during his final season in 2019, breaking the previous mark of 1,927 held by Eddie George in 1995.

Nick Chubb

2. Cleveland Browns

Nick Chubb is one of the league's emerging stars. He was second in the NFL with 1,494 yards rushing with eight touchdowns in just his second year. He also caught 36 passes for 278 yards. Kareem Hunt was suspended for the first eight games of the 2019 season for violating the league's personal conduct policy. He finished the year with 179 rushing yards and two touchdowns, He also had 37 receptions for 285 receiving yards and a touchdown. Chubb will play a bigger role this season. Dontrell Hilliard provides depth.

Joe Mixon

3. Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Mixon finished with 1,137 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. He ran for 643 of those yards in weeks 10 through 17, which was second-best in the NFL behind Derrick Henry. Mixon also had 35 receptions for 287 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He'll be a focal point of the Bengals' offense. The veteran Giovani Bernard was the main backup behind Mixon and had 53 carries for 170 rushing yards. He also caught 30 for 234 receiving yards on the 2019 season. Trayveon Williams is third running back on the depth chart and saw limited action on the offense, but was solid on special teams.

James Connor

4. Pittsburgh Steelers

James Conner will open the season atop the depth chart after battling some injuries last year. He finished with 464 yards with four touchdowns over 10 games. He also caught 34 passes for 251 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns. Jaylen Samuels also battled some injuries and he had 175 yards on the ground with a touchdown. Samuels also 47 receptions for 305 receiving yards and a touchdown. Benny Snell Jr. will also battle for some carries and the Steelers selected Anthony McFarland Jr. from Maryland in the fourth round of this year's draft for depth.