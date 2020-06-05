Ravens Lead AFC North Power Rankings for Tight Ends

Mark Andrews has emerged as one of the NFL's best tight end for the Baltimore Ravens.

The Cleveland Browns added solid depth at this position, the Steelers signed a free-agent playmaker and the rebuilding Bengals see some potential with their players.

Here are the AFC North power rankings for tight ends:

1. Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens traded tight end and former first-round pick Hayden Hurst and a 2020 fourth-round selection to the Falcons for the second- and fifth-round picks in this year's draft. Hurst spent the pasts two seasons behind Andrews and Nick Boyle on the team's depth chart. Andrews earned a trip to the Pro Bowl after setting team-highs in receptions (64), receiving yards (852) and receiving touchdowns (10) this past season. Boyle is one of the best blocking tight ends in the NFL and he fits perfectly into the Ravens offense. In March 2019, Boyle signed a three-year contract extension worth $18 million, with $10 million in guarantees. He is regarded as one of the best blocking tight ends in the NFL. The Ravens also added a pair of undrafted rookies to the roster with Jacob Breeland and Eli Wolf. It wouldn't be surprising if one or both of those players made the final roster or practice squad.

Austin Hooper

2. Cleveland Browns

The Browns signed Austin Hooper to a four-year, $44-million deal from the Falcons in March. Last season, Hooper set career-highs with 75 catches for 787 yards and six touchdowns, despite missing three games with an MCL sprain. He also has solid hands, dropping just one pass on 97 targets. Hooper will be a boost an already potent Cleveland attack. The Browns also selected Harrison Bryant in the fourth round of this year's draft from Florida Atlantic. While he is 6-foot-5, Bryant will need to add some weight to his 240-pound frame to be an effective blocker. He does have the ability to make plays downfield. The Browns exercised the fifth-year option on David Njoku and he will also play a role in the offense. Stephen Carlson will fight for a roster spot.

Eric Ebron

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh signed Eric Ebron to a two-year deal in March. He was originally selected in the first round (10th overall) of the NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. He spent four seasons with the Lions, before signing with the Indianapolis Colts in 2018 as an unrestricted free agent. He'll provide quarterback Ben Roethlisberger with another sure-handed playmaker. Ebron has 283 receptions for 3,195 yards, an 11.3-yard average, and 27 touchdowns over 83 games (47 starts) in six seasons. Vance McDonald was the starter last season but managed just 38 receptions for 273 yards and three touchdowns. Pittsburgh added receiver Chase Claypool in the second round of this year's draft, but he has the size and skills to line up at tight end. Zach Gentry could provide more depth.

C.J. Uzomah

4. Cincinnati Bengals

C.J. Uzomah signed a three-year, $18 million contract extension prior to last season and finished with 27 receptions for 242 yards and two touchdowns. He'll provide a steadying presence for rookie quarterback Joe Burrow. The Bengals have high hopes for Drew Sample, a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft that had his rookie season cut short because of an ankle injury. Cethan Carter has made his mark on special teams but could see some more time with the offense. Mason Shrek, Mitchell Wilcox, and Jordan Franks will battle for roster spots.