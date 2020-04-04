RavenCountry
Mark Ingram Helps Alabama Earn Moniker as 'Running Back U.'

Todd Karpovich

Ravens running back Mark Ingram had a seamless transition to the NFL after winning the Heisman Trophy award at Alabama.

In fact, the Crimson Tied have produced some of the game's top playmakers, establishing itself as the modern "Running Back U." following research by Sports Illustrated's Reid Foster and Gary Gramling.

"In an era when the running back has been devalued, Alabama has had three RBs drafted in Round 1 since 2010, the only program that can boast that accomplishment," Foster wrote. "Late-first-rounders Mark Ingram (2011) and Josh Jacobs (’19) have delivered, while Trent Richardson (the No. 3 pick in ’12) is more of a cautionary tale. Overall, the Tide has had 10 running backs drafted over the past decade—no other program has had more than eight (our rankings include fullbacks, such as Bama alum Jalston Fowler, a fourth-round pick in ’15)."

HENRY_POS_U_SITE_NEW

RUNNING BACK U.: ALABAMA

1. Alabama, 50 points

2. Georgia, 34

3. LSU, 30

4. Oklahoma, 29

5. Stanford, 24

6. Auburn, 22

7. Ohio State, 21

8(tie). Miami, 19

8(tie). Wisconsin, 19

10. Oregon, 18

* * *

ALUMNI FOR TOP THREE

ALABAMA

Mark Ingram II (2011 first round, 78 starts)

Trent Richardson (2012 3rd overall, 37 starts)

Eddie Lacy (2013 second round, 51 starts, OROY)

Kenyan Drake (2016 third round, 24 starts)

Derrick Henry (2016 second round, 31 starts)

Josh Jacobs (2019 first round, 13 starts)

T.J. Yeldon (2015 second round, 30 starts)

Jalston Fowler (2015 fourth round, 7 starts)

Damien Harris (2019 third round)

Bo Scarbrough (2018 seventh round, 5 starts)

GEORGIA

Todd Gurley (2015 10th overall, 72 starts, 2x All-Pro, OPOY, OROY)

Sony Michel (2018 first round, 22 starts)

Nick Chubb (2018 second round, 25 starts)

Shaun Chapas (2011 seventh round, 1 start)

Keith Marshall (2016 seventh round)

LSU

Leonard Fournette (2017 4th overall, 36 starts)

Jeremy Hill (2014 second round, 43 starts)

Stevan Ridley (2011 third round, 27 starts)

Spencer Ware (2013 sixth round, 19 starts)

Alfred Blue (2014 sixth round, 16 starts)

Derrius Guice (2018 second round, 1 start)

Kenny Hilliard (2015 seventh round)

Charles Scott (2010 sixth round)

Keiland Williams (2010 undrafted, 3 starts)

Terrance Magee (2015 undrafted)

Richard Murphy (2011 undrafted)

Darrel Williams (2018 undrafted)

Michael Ford (2013 undrafted)

* * *

OUR SCORING SYSTEM

In order to make it modern, we used a 10-year data set. Dipping further back would mean going across different coaching eras at the college level, as well as including a lot of players who are no longer active in the NFL. (We did run an unofficial 20-year data set for the quarterback position, which you can read about at the bottom of this article.)

We came up with a scoring system that balanced not just the quantity of players programs put into the NFL, but the quality of those players' careers. One measure we used is draft position—an inexact but still relevant measure of a player's approximate value when he left college. We credited players for career games started. But rather than assigning a point value to every game started, which would weigh too heavily in favor of older players, we lessened that effect by using ranges.

We also awarded points for the highest achievements (MVP, and for non-quarterbacks, Offensive/Defensive Player of the Year and All-Pro) and awarded a smaller amount of credit for Rookie of the Year, an indication of a player's preparedness when entering the league. (We made the decision to exclude the Pro Bowl. Between fan voting and the league's need to dig deep into the pool of alternates with so many players dropping out annually, there's been a reduction in the legitimacy of that achievement.)

For all positions in this series, scoring is based on alumni who entered the NFL between 2010 and 2019 and were either (1) drafted or (2) undrafted but appeared in at least one game. Players who transferred during their college careers are counted only as part of the last program they played for. Players are only credited for the position at which they were drafted. Our full scoring system:

DRAFT POSITION

Top 10: 4 points

Round 1 (non-top 10): 3 points

Rounds 2-3: 2 points

Rounds 4-7: 1 point

Undrafted: 0 points

NFL GAMES STARTED

80-plus: 5 points

48 to 79: 4 points

16 to 47: 3 points

5 to 15: 2 points

1 to 4: 1 point

NFL AWARDS

Offensive Player of the Year: 4 points

First-Team All-Pro: 3 points

Offensive Rookie of the Year: 2 points

Research by Reid Foster and Gary Gramling.

News

Wolfe Looking for More Than One-Year Stay in Baltimore

Derek Wolfe understood some of the concerns with the Baltimore Ravens.He was coming off an injury and the travel restrictions with COVID-19 prevented the team from conducting a physical in Maryland. Nonetheless, everything aligned perfectly for Wolfe to sign with Baltimore. He inked a one-year deal that includes $3 million in guaranteed money, with another $3 million in incentives. Now, he's looking to prove he can play a pivotal role beyond 2020.

Todd Karpovich

by

Rory

Is Lamar Jackson a Fantasy Football First-Round Pick?

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, a first-round pick by the Ravens in the 2018 NFL Draft, had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Dr. Roto

Wolfe: Ravens Revamped Defensive Line Could Be 'Ugly for Quarterbacks'

Derek Wolfe has high expectations for the next chapter of his career with the Ravens.Wolfe recently signed a deal that includes $3 million in guaranteed money, with another $3 million in incentives. The money, however, was not the incentive. Wolfe is solely focused on winning a Super Bowl in Baltimore. The trio of Wolfe, Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams will give the Ravens one of the most formidable defensive lines in the NFL.

Todd Karpovich

by

Rory

Ravens Targets Make Latest 2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings Top 100

Sport Illustrated just released its latest top 100 prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft developed by Kevin Hansen. With the recent trade of tight end Hayden Hurst to the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore's upcoming draft looks like this:— First round: 28th overall— Second round: 55th (from Falcons)— Second round: 60th— Third round: 92nd— Third round: 106th (compensatory pick)— Fourth round: 129th (from Patriots)— Fourth round: 134th— Fifth round: No. 171th (from Vikings)— Seventh round: No. 225th (from Jets). Several players that Ravens might target in the first three rounds have made the Top 100 list.

Todd Karpovich

by

Rory

Kevin Byrne, Ravens Long-Time Public, Community Relations Executive, to Retire in May

Kevin Byrne, the Ravens long-time executive vice president of public and community relations, informed the organization that he plans to retire in May. Byrne will work full time through the first weeks of May and then remain as a consultant to the team through the 2020 season. “Kevin is one of the most highly-regarded communications professionals in the history of pro sports," Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said. "For over 40 years, his dependability, dedication and forward thinking helped countless players, coaches and executives connect with their fanbases. The contributions he made to the Ravens are everlasting.”

Todd Karpovich

NFL Prospects Face Challenging Time with Draft Looming April 23

It's a challenging time for players getting ready for the 2020 NFL Draft.COVID-19 has wreaked havoc with pro days and visits, which has created uncertainty among the prospects and the personnel and scouts for NFL teams. Both Ravens safety Chuck Clark and tight end Mark Andrews empathize with these young athletes. Draft preparation can be stressful when life is normal. The pandemic has created an overall anxiety because there so much uncertainty when life can get back to normal.

Todd Karpovich

2020 NFL Mock Draft 12.0: Ravens Take Zack Baun at No. 28; Later Pittman, Edwards-Helaire, Muti and Kareem

In the latest version of our three-round mock draft, the Dolphins trade up for a QB, the Buccaneers trade up for an offensive lineman and the Eagles trade up for a wide receiver.

Kevin Hanson

by

JCK

Video of Lamar Jackson Working Out with Antonio Brown Creates Stir on Social Media

A video that surfaced of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throwing passes to embattled receiver Antonio Brown caused a stir on social media.Were the Ravens interested in signing Brown? Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown was also part of those sessions. Antonio Brown and Marquise Brown are cousins and all three players have a Florida connection, so it appears only natural they gathered for a workout. While the video caused a stir on social media, it doesn't mean the Ravens plan to sign Brown as a free agent.

Todd Karpovich

by

JCK

Ravens Potential Draft Target: TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock

The Baltimore Ravens have already made strides boosting their defensive line this offseason. The team could strengthen that unit even more by drafting TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock with the 28th overall pick. Blacklock has the size (6 foot 3, 290 pounds) to compete for a staring job on the defensive line in his first year as a pro.

Todd Karpovich

Who Are the Top Remaining Free Agents?

Cam Newton and Jadeveon Clowney headline SI's top five players remaining in NFL free agency

Todd Karpovich