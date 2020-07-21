SI RavenCountry Preseason All-AFC North Team: Offense

The AFC North has talented playmakers, including four quarterbacks and a running back that have won a Heisman Trophy.

Here's a look at the division's most talented players on offense heading into the 2020 season:

Quarterback: Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Analysis: Jackson completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record, in 2019. He finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history. Jackson was named NFL MVP.

Running Back: Nick Chubb, Browns

Analysis: Chubb finished second in the NFL with 1,494 rushing yards and eight touchdowns along with 36 receptions for 278 yards. He's poised to have another huge season for the resurgent Browns.

Wide Reciever: Jarvis Landry, Browns

Analysis: Landry had 84 catches for a career-high 1,174 yards with six touchdowns. He was named to his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl.

Wide Receiver: A.J. Green, Bengals

Analysis: Green missed all of last season with an ankle injury. He was limited to nine games in 2018 when he finished with 46 receptions for 496 yards and six touchdowns. Green will turn 32 in July and is on the backend of his career, but could still be an effective playmaker if he stays healthy.

Tight End: Mark Andrews, Ravens

Analysis: Entering his third year, Andrews is looking to make an even bigger impact. Last season, he led the team with 64 catches, which was seventh among all tight ends. Andrews also finished fifth among all tight ends with 852 yards receiving, and he was the only player at that position with 10 touchdowns. That performance earned him the designation as one of the best performing tight ends in 2019.

Tight End: Austin Hooper, Browns

Analysis: Hooper is another playmaker in what should be a potent offense. He finished with 75 catches for 787 yards and six touchdowns for the Falcons last season. Hooper will look to maintain that production in Cleveland.

Left Tackle: Ronnie Stanley, Ravens

Analysis: This past season, Stanley was named the "Pass Blocker of the Year" by Pro Football Focus. He was the highest-ranked left tackle with 300 or more pass-blocking snaps in PFF pass-blocking efficiency (99.3). Overall, Stanley allowed 10 total pressures in 515 pass-blocking snaps in 2019, according to the report.

Center: Maurkice Pouncey, Steelers

Analysis: Pouncey has been a force for Pittsburgh since being selected with the 18th overall pick in the 2010 draft. He will play another key role this season with Ben Roethlisberger back in the lineup.

Left Guard: Joel Bitonio, Browns

Analysis: Originally drafted by Cleveland in the second round (35th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft, Bitonio will help anchor a Browns' line that struggled with sacks last season. He is one of the league's most highly rated offensive lineman.

Right Tackle: Orlando Brown Jr., Ravens

Analysis: The third-year player edged Jack Conklin, who was acquired this offseason by the Browns. The Ravens selected Brown in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. He started 10 games his rookie year and carried the momentum over to this past season when he named to the Pro Bowl and helped the Ravens set new single-season franchise records for total touchdowns (64), points (531), rushing yards (3,296) and total net yards (6,521).

Right Guard: David DeCastro, Steelers

Analysis: DeCastro was selected in the first round (24th overall) of the 2012 draft and has been a stalwart on the offensive line. He started all 16 games last season and earned a spot to his fifth straight Pro Bowl.