All of Ravens Cornerbacks Dealing With Illness, Injury Heading Into Steelers Game

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — All five of the Ravens cornerbacks on the 53-man roster missed at least one practice this past week heading into the AFC North showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The hope is that several of those players will be available for the crucial matchup.

“We’ll have to wait and see who we have," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "We don’t know. As a coach, you try to get as many people ready as you can. You go play the game with the people that you have, and we’ll see where we’re at with that as we go. We don’t know at this point.”

Both Marlon Humphrey and Tavon Young are dealing with illnesses. Young was sidelined all week and Humphrey did not practice Thursday and Friday.

Anthony Averett is still dealing with shoulder and ankle injuries. He is listed as questionable.

Chris Westry (thigh) was able to return to practice Friday after missing two days. Jimmy Smith (neck/ankle) has missed the past two games, but was he able to fully practice Thursday. Smith was held out the next day. Kevon Seymour was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Steelers have struggled to move the ball and are scoring 20.4 points per game, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has thrown for 2,522 yards with 14 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He is 15-10 all-time against the Ravens.

His favorite targets are Diontae Johnson (809 yards receiving) and Chase Claypool (608 yards receiving). The Steelers' offensive line has not given Roethlisberger much time to throw and he's been sacked 24 times.