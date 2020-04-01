Mark Andrews Sorry to See End of 'Three-Headed Monster' with Hayden Hurst Trade

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews referred to the team's tight ends as a "three-headed monster."

Now, one of those beasts is gone.

The Ravens traded former first-round pick Hayden Hurst and a 2020 fourth-round selection to the Falcons for second- and fifth-round picks in this year's draft.

Hurst spent the past season behind Andrews and Nick Boyle on the team's depth chart.

Despite the competition for playing time, the trio were close and Andrews was sorry to see his friend go to a new team.

"I think, first of all, it was kind of a shock for me. And selfishly," Andrews said, "Hayden being one of my best friends and being someone that I talk to every day and I'm super close with, I'm sad. I'm sad that I won't be able to have him next year, I won't be able to talk to him next year as much, but I'm also excited for him. I'm excited for him to get more of an opportunity with Atlanta.

Hurst suffered an injury during his rookie training camp, which opened the door for Andrews to get more snaps. Andrews took full advantage of the opportunity and has become one of Baltimore top playmakers. setting team highs in receptions (64), receiving yards (852) and receiving touchdowns (10) this past season.

Boyle is one of the best blocking tight ends in the NFL and he fits perfectly into the Ravens offense. In March 2019, Boyle signed a three-year contract extension worth $18 million, with $10 million in guarantees.

Hurst also had a solid season in 2019, posting career-highs in receiving yards (349), receptions (30) and receiving touchdowns (two). He wants to play a bigger role in an offense and will get that opportunity with the Falcons.

"I know that he's going to thrive there. He's a great player. I love him to death, but it's exciting for him as well.," Andrews said "But, firstly, I'm sad. I know Nick [Boyle] is sad. The three-headed monster kind of got broken up a little bit, but again, we're going to be just fine. Nick and I, we'll do our jobs, and then, obviously, we're going to find someone else to help us out.”