Mark Andrews Sorry to See End of 'Three-Headed Monster' with Hayden Hurst Trade

Todd Karpovich

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews referred to the team's tight ends as a "three-headed monster."

Now, one of those beasts is gone.

The Ravens traded former first-round pick Hayden Hurst and a 2020 fourth-round selection to the Falcons for second- and fifth-round picks in this year's draft.

Hurst spent the past season behind Andrews and Nick Boyle on the team's depth chart.

Despite the competition for playing time, the trio were close and Andrews was sorry to see his friend go to a new team.

"I think, first of all, it was kind of a shock for me. And selfishly," Andrews said, "Hayden being one of my best friends and being someone that I talk to every day and I'm super close with, I'm sad. I'm sad that I won't be able to have him next year, I won't be able to talk to him next year as much, but I'm also excited for him. I'm excited for him to get more of an opportunity with Atlanta. 

Hurst suffered an injury during his rookie training camp, which opened the door for Andrews to get more snaps. Andrews took full advantage of the opportunity and has become one of Baltimore top playmakers. setting team highs in receptions (64), receiving yards (852) and receiving touchdowns (10) this past season.

Boyle is one of the best blocking tight ends in the NFL and he fits perfectly into the Ravens offense. In March 2019, Boyle signed a three-year contract extension worth $18 million, with $10 million in guarantees.

Hurst also had a solid season in 2019, posting career-highs in receiving yards (349), receptions (30) and receiving touchdowns (two). He wants to play a bigger role in an offense and will get that opportunity with the Falcons. 

"I know that he's going to thrive there. He's a great player. I love him to death, but it's exciting for him as well.," Andrews said "But, firstly, I'm sad. I know Nick [Boyle] is sad. The three-headed monster kind of got broken up a little bit, but again, we're going to be just fine. Nick and I, we'll do our jobs, and then, obviously, we're going to find someone else to help us out.” 

Ravens Players Staying Active, Face Uncertainty Amid Pandemic

There's still no timeline for when players might be able to return to the Baltimore Ravens' practice facility in Owings Mils, Md., because of the current ban on large gatherings due to the Coronavirus. As a result, the players are doing their best to stay in shape at home. It's also a nice distraction from the pandemic and remedy for boredom.

Todd Karpovich

The NFL Insists the 2020 Season Will Go On As Scheduled, But Will It?

The NFL is resolute that its 2020 season will proceed as normal—or at least the league is resolute on saying so publicly. Jeff Pash, the NFL’s general counsel, told reporters on a conference call Tuesday afternoon that “all of our discussions, all of our focus, has been on a normal, traditional season starting on time, playing in front of fans in our regular stadiums.” The NFL regular season is scheduled to start a little more than five months from now, and projecting a month or even a week out has proved to be a fool’s errand during the coronavirus pandemic. But the league plans to release its 2020 schedule no later than May 9 (just a short delay from the usual April schedule release), and Pash said that the schedule is expected include international games.

Jenny Vrentas

Louisville Rates Highly As A 'Quarterback U' with Jackson, Bridgewater

Sports Illustrated crunched 10 years’ worth of data to determine—based solely on the numbers—which college programs have the right to brand themselves the modern “U.” Part I of our eight-part series: QBU.

Todd Karpovich

Wild-Card Weekend Will Feature Tripleheaders, Draft Prospects to Have Cameras in Homes, NFL Notes

On NFL conference calls this week, the league will finalize how a 14-team playoff works. The league also wants more players with cameras in-house during a virtual draft. And we approve of those sharing a little extra on social media these days.

Albert Breer

Ravens Push Back Season Tickets Deadline

Due to the evolving landscape of the public health situation, the Baltimore Ravens have moved their final season ticket payment deadline from May 15 to June 15. As part of the change, accounts that have already opted to make automated monthly payments will not be charged in April, and thus, remaining charges will be made on May 15 and June 15.

Todd Karpovich

Derek Wolfe Passes Physical, Officially Signs with Ravens

Former Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe passed his physical and officially agreed to a one-year contract with the Ravens, executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta announced. “Derek is the type of veteran player who fits our defense perfectly,” DeCosta said. “He’s been on great teams, he’s versatile, smart, talented and a tough guy. We are so happy that he’s joining our organization.” The deal with Wolfe reportedly includes $3 million in guaranteed money, with $3 million in incentives.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Find Defensive Line Support with Derek Wolfe

Just days after a deal for Michael Brockers fell apart, the Ravens added a playmaker for the defensive line with Derek Wolfe. The former Bronco inked a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, which is also much cheaper than the proposed three-year, $30-million proposal for Brockers. Wolfe, a second-round pick by the Broncos in 2012, battled some injuries in Denver, but has made plays when healthy. He had 299 tackles, 33 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble over eight years with the Broncos.

Todd Karpovich

As Derek Wolfe Eyes Championship in Baltimore, He Will Be Sorely Missed in Denver

Derek Wolfe was a popular figure in Denver.He spent time in local communities, was an ideal teammate and won over fans with his toughness. So, there was much disappointment in the Mile High City when Wolfe decided to sign a one-year deal with the Ravens worth up to $6 million with incentives. Wolfe is now looking to play an integral role on the Baltimore defense that could be among the best in the NFL.

Todd Karpovich

How Coronavirus Will Affect Teams During the NFL Draft

With the NFL insistent on starting the draft April 23, teams will have to make a variety of changes. Plus, players most affected by pro day and team visit cancellations, how players are dealing with this situation, and thanks to those who are helping us get through these times.

Albert Breer

NFL Players Quickly Adapting to Changing Ways of Business with COVID-19

Calais Campbell was in Arizona when the learned he was traded from the Jaguars to the Ravens. However, he couldn't just jump on a plane to Baltimore because of travel restrictions with COVID-19. Calais had to get a physical at the Mayo Clinic, which is an independent medical provider. The process of getting the medical records to the Ravens and finishing the paperwork was obviously more complicated than usual.

Todd Karpovich