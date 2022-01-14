Andrews, Tucker, Duvernay Earn First-Team All-Pro Honors

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Tight end Mark Andrews, kicker Justin Tucker and return specialist Devin Duvernay were named first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press.

Andrews led all NFL tight ends and set the Ravens franchise record in receptions (107) and receiving yards (1,361). He finished with nine touchdown receptions, tied for first among NFL tight ends.

Tucker, the most accurate kicker in NFL history, converted 35 of 37 field-goal attempts and all 32 extra-point attempts. Tucker, who set an NFL record with a 66-yard field goal against the Lions, tied Hall of Fame kicker Morton Anderson for the most first-team All-Pro selections among kickers.

Duvernay led the league with a 13.9 punt return average.