Another Test for Tyler Huntley to Lead Ravens Offense

There was some speculation that Lamar Jackson would be back in the lineup this week but he was ruled out.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley is having mixed results as the starter.

He'll get another chance to show he can effectively lead the offense in Week 16 against the Atlanta Falcons.

There's no telling when or if Jackson will play again.'

This puts some added pressure on Huntley to lead the Ravens into the postseason.

However, the offense has struggled and the Ravens have scored two touchdowns in the past three weeks.

Getting in the end zone has been the priority this week for Huntley.

“We’ve just got to continue to practice like we’ve been doing, working on our emphasis," Huntley said. "And when we get out there, we’ve got to put it all on the line and go get us some touchdowns; that’s all that matters. It’s literally the game of inches, so between a fourth down and a touchdown down there, it’s just that big.”

The Ravens' passing attack is ranked 27th, averaging 180.6 yards per game.

The wide receivers have 114 receptions (ranked 29th) for 1,328 yards (32nd) with six touchdowns (30th). A wideout has also not caught a touchdown pass since Week 3.

Huntley has completed 70.3 percent of his passes for an average of 5.6 yards per play. He has thrown for 413 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions for a 72.6 rating. He has also run for 87 yards with a score.

Huntley was limited in practice this week with a shoulder injury, but he deemed himself ready to play.

“It’s good. [It] just was a little sore," he said. "I was just managing it and everything. So, I’m good.”