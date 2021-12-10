Baker Mayfield On Ravens: 'They Are Good At Their Defense. No Matter Who Is In There'

OWINGS MILLS, Md,— Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has not played his best against the Ravens.

Maryfield has gone 2-5 with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions against Baltimore.

Two weeks ago, Mayfield was 18 of 37 for 247 yards with a touchdown and two sacks in a 16-10 loss to the Ravens.

He'll get a chance to play them again this week after enjoying a bye.

“It is something unlike anything I have ever had before coming off of the bye and playing the same opponent," Mayfield said. "You are watching a ton of film. You do not want to take that for granted, but we need to know our opponent, which it is a division opponent so we should already. It is definitely different. We need to go in there with the same mentality – it is going to be a physical game – and have our best game.”

The Ravens have been ravaged with injuries and have 17 players on injured reserve.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey was the latest player to go on IR after tearing a pectoral muscle in a 20-19 loss to the Steelers in Week 13. Humphrey was injured trying to tackle Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson on the go-ahead 5-yard touchdown with 1:48 to play.

“He is an extremely key component for that defense and has been for a while now. You never wish injury upon somebody," Mayfield said about Humprhey. "That is a huge part of their defense, a playmaker who kind of moves around, is able to do a lot of things and is very versatile. We are going to have to see how they adapt and how they are calling the plays based on him not being in there. Obviously, wish him the best and a speedy recovery.”

Marcus Peters, the Ravens' other starting cornerback, was lost for the season with a knee injury in training camp. Starting safety DeShon Elliott is out for the year with a pectoral/biceps injury he suffered last month.

Does Mayfield feel the Ravens won't be as aggressive without those players?

“I would not go there," he said. "They are good at their defense. No matter who is in there, Wink (Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale) is going to call it, call those plays and call those pressures and expect his guys to execute it.”

The Ravens have some cushion but a loss could dampen their playoff standings, especially if the Bengals beat the 49ers.

A loss for Cleveland could knock them out of the postseason.

“Yeah, that is kind of the mentality that we went into it the last two weeks was we still had everything in front of us," Mayfield said. "Now, it is crunch time. Everybody [externally] is talking about playoffs, but we need to have that singular focus, block out everything else and realize that we need to take care of business one day and one week at a time.”