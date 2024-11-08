Ravens’ Kyle Hamilton Suffers Non-Contact Injury vs. Bengals
Non-contact injuries are among the scariest injuries in football, and unfortunately, the Baltimore Ravens may have just lost one of their best defenders to one.
Late in the second quarter of Thursday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, star safety Kyle Hamilton suffered an apparent left leg injury while dropping back into coverage. He remained down on the field before hobbling to the locker room.
According to the team, Hamilton is officially questionable to return.
Hamilton, the No. 14 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has blossomed into one of the Ravens' best defensive playmakers over the past couple of years. He earned his first career All-Pro nod last season, and has picked up right where he left off this season. Through nine games, he has 67 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, five passes defended and a forced fumble.
What makes Hamilton stand out is his incredible versatility. He can play as a deep safety, a box safety, a nickel cornerback and virtually anything in between. That was his main selling point coming out of college, and it's absolutely held true at the NFL level.
If Hamilton is out for an extended period, the Ravens' safety room is in trouble. Both Marcus Williams and Eddie Jackson have been benched recently, so while they're playing on Thursday, it's still not a great situation. Ar'Darius Washington has been a bright spot on a struggling defense, but he's still mostly a rotational player.
The Bengals lead 14-7 with less than a minute to go in the first half.
