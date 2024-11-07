Ravens Activate RB For Bengals Game
After much speculation that the Baltimore Ravens would have running back Keaton Mitchell back against the Cincinnati Bengals, the move is finally official.
The Ravens announced on X that running back Keaton Mitchell has been activated off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list ahead of Thursday Night Football. Mitchell had been out since December of last year due to a torn ACL.
Mitchell was beginning to carve out a consistent role in the Ravens' offense in his rookie season before the injury. He had 47 catches for 396 yards and two touchdowns in eight games last season. He also caught nine passes for 93 yards in his rookie season.
Mitchell will join a crowded Ravens offense that leads the NFL in rushing yards (191.9) and total yards (445.9) per game. They're also second in points per game (31.4).
Derrick Henry leads the NFL with 1,052 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. Justice Hill has thrived as the main receiving option out of the backfield with 272 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Lamar Jackson has also been dangerous on the ground, running for 505 yards and two touchdowns.
With Mitchell in the fold, he'll add another threat to what has already been one of the league's more dynamic backfields.
Baltimore also announced that they elevated nose tackle Josh Tupou and linebacker Kristian Welch from the practice squad, and that they've waived outside linebacker Yannick Ngakoue. The Ravens (6-3) face the Bengals (4-5) at 8:15 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday Night Football.
