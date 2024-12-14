Ravens Activate Veteran DT From IR
The Baltimore Ravens have activated nose tackle Michael Pierce from injured reserve, clearing the way for him to make his return Sunday against the New York Giants. He was listed as questionable on the team's injury report Friday.
Pierce, 32, hasn't played since suffering a calf injury in a Week 8 loss to the Cleveland Browns. The team opened his 21-day practice window before the bye week, but he was unable to play in Week 13's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. With the extra week of rest, the veteran lineman is now ready to roll.
Pierce has played seven of his eight NFL seasons with the Ravens across two separate stints, with one season with the Minnesota Vikings sandwiched in between. The 6-0, 355-pound nose tackle is a classic run-stuffer, and his sheer size demands attention.
This season, Pierce has 15 total tackles, three quarterback hits, one sack and one pass breakup in seven games.
In addition to activating Pierce, the Ravens also elevated cornerback Desmond King and linebacker William Kwenkeu. King, a 2018 All-Pro, will make his Ravens debut on Sunday, while Kwenkeu will dress for his second game with the team. With starting safety Ar'Darius Washington not traveling with the team and questionable to play, adding a bit of extra depth in the secondary makes sense.
The Ravens and Giants kick off from MetLife Stadium Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
