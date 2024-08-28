Ravens Announce 53-Man Roster
The deadline for NFL teams to trim their rosters down has finally passed, and after much deliberation, the Baltimore Ravens have determined the 53 players they'll carry to start the season. Many roster spots were easy guesses, some were surprises, but it's all in the past now.
Without further delay, here's Baltimore's 53-man roster to start the season.
Quarterback (2): Lamar Jackson, Josh Johnson
Cut: Devin Leary, Emory Jones
Running Back (3): Derrick Henry, Justice Hill, Rasheen Ali
Cut: Chris Collier, John Kelly
Injured Reserve: Owen Wright
PUP List: Keaton Mitchell
Wide Receiver (6): Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor, Tylan Wallace, Deonte Harty, Devontez Walker
Cut: Russell Gage, Sean Ryan, Anthony Miller, Keith Kirkwood, Malik Cunningham, Dayton Wade
Injured Reserve: Isaiah Washington
Tight End/Fullback (4): Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar, Patrick Ricard
Cut: Mike Rigerman, Riley Sharp, Qadir Ismail
Offensive Line (10): Ronnie Stanley, Andrew Vorhees, Tyler Linderbaum, Daniel Faalele, Roger Rosengarten, Patrick Mekari, Josh Jones, Ben Cleveland, Nick Samac, Malaesala Aumavae-Lalu
Cut: Darrell Simpson, Tashawn Manning, Corey Bullock, Darrian Dalcourt, Julian Pearl
Defensive Line (5): Justin Madubuike, Michael Pierce, Travis Jones, Broderick Washington, Brent Urban
Cut: Tramel Walthour, C.J. Ravenell, Deadrin Senat, Josh Tupou
Outside Linebacker (5): Kyle Van Noy, Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo, Tavius Robinson, Adisa Isaac
Cut: Joe Evans
Injured Reserve: Malik Hamm
Inside Linebacker (4): Roquan Smith, Trenton Simpson, Malik Harrison, Chris Board
Cut: Yvandy Rigby, Josh Ross
Injured Reserve: Deion Jennings
Cornerback (5): Marlon Humphrey, Brandon Stephens, Nate Wiggins, T.J. Tampa, Jalyn Armour-Davis
Cut: Damarion "Pepe" Williams, Bump Cooper Jr., Ka'dar Holman,
Injured Reserve: Christian Matthew, Arthur Maulet (designated for return), Trayvon Mullen
Safety (6): Kyle Hamilton, Marcus Williams, Eddie Jackson, Ar'Darius Washington, Sanoussi Kane, Beau Brade
Cut: Daryl Worley
Specialists (3): Justin Tucker (K), Jordan Stout (P), Nick Moore (LS)
Cut: Jack Browning
With their roster now set, the Ravens now fully turn their attention to their regular season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!