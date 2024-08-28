Raven Country

Ravens Announce 53-Man Roster

After many difficult decisions, the Baltimore Ravens have unveiled their 53-man roster to start the season.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) passes the ball during a joint practice with the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, August 22, 2024, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
The deadline for NFL teams to trim their rosters down has finally passed, and after much deliberation, the Baltimore Ravens have determined the 53 players they'll carry to start the season. Many roster spots were easy guesses, some were surprises, but it's all in the past now.

Without further delay, here's Baltimore's 53-man roster to start the season.

Quarterback (2): Lamar Jackson, Josh Johnson

Cut: Devin Leary, Emory Jones

Running Back (3): Derrick Henry, Justice Hill, Rasheen Ali

Cut: Chris Collier, John Kelly

Injured Reserve: Owen Wright

PUP List: Keaton Mitchell

Wide Receiver (6): Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor, Tylan Wallace, Deonte Harty, Devontez Walker

Cut: Russell Gage, Sean Ryan, Anthony Miller, Keith Kirkwood, Malik Cunningham, Dayton Wade

Injured Reserve: Isaiah Washington

Tight End/Fullback (4): Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar, Patrick Ricard

Cut: Mike Rigerman, Riley Sharp, Qadir Ismail

Offensive Line (10): Ronnie Stanley, Andrew Vorhees, Tyler Linderbaum, Daniel Faalele, Roger Rosengarten, Patrick Mekari, Josh Jones, Ben Cleveland, Nick Samac, Malaesala Aumavae-Lalu

Cut: Darrell Simpson, Tashawn Manning, Corey Bullock, Darrian Dalcourt, Julian Pearl

Defensive Line (5): Justin Madubuike, Michael Pierce, Travis Jones, Broderick Washington, Brent Urban

Cut: Tramel Walthour, C.J. Ravenell, Deadrin Senat, Josh Tupou

Outside Linebacker (5): Kyle Van Noy, Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo, Tavius Robinson, Adisa Isaac

Cut: Joe Evans

Injured Reserve: Malik Hamm

Inside Linebacker (4): Roquan Smith, Trenton Simpson, Malik Harrison, Chris Board

Cut: Yvandy Rigby, Josh Ross

Injured Reserve: Deion Jennings

Cornerback (5): Marlon Humphrey, Brandon Stephens, Nate Wiggins, T.J. Tampa, Jalyn Armour-Davis

Cut: Damarion "Pepe" Williams, Bump Cooper Jr., Ka'dar Holman,

Injured Reserve: Christian Matthew, Arthur Maulet (designated for return), Trayvon Mullen

Safety (6): Kyle Hamilton, Marcus Williams, Eddie Jackson, Ar'Darius Washington, Sanoussi Kane, Beau Brade

Cut: Daryl Worley

Specialists (3): Justin Tucker (K), Jordan Stout (P), Nick Moore (LS)

Cut: Jack Browning

With their roster now set, the Ravens now fully turn their attention to their regular season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game.

