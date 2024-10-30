Ravens Announce Diontae Johnson Jersey Number
The Baltimore Ravens made their first big move of NFL trade season, acquiring wide receiver Diontae Johnson from the Carolina Panthers.
It's a move that should round out the Ravens' offense. He adds a deep play threat for Lamar Jackson and has shown the ability to be a massive impact player throughout his career thus far.
With the trade being finalized and Johnson preparing to make his debut for Baltimore, the team has officially announced what jersey number their new wide receiver will be wearing.
As shared by the Ravens on X, Johnson will be wearing the No. 18 jersey for the rest of the season.
Johnson was rumored to be a trade candidate over the last couple of weeks. The Panthers have had another rough start to the season and getting some draft capital back for Johnson simply made sense for them.
He ended up playing in seven games during his tenure with Carolina, catching 30 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns. Those numbers show the kind of potential he brings to the field.
Being able to put up solid production like that in an offense that has struggled at a high level bodes well for him. With Baltimore, he will be joining arguably the best offense in the NFL. Lamar Jackson is once again playing at an MVP level.
Making the jump from Bryce Young and Andy Dalton throwing him the football to Jackson alone should make a major impact. Johnson's numbers should rise dramatically moving forward.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what kind of impact Johnson can make the rest of the way. The Ravens truly believe that they got a player who could end up playing like a star for them.
When Johnson takes the field for the first time, he'll be rocking the No. 18 jersey and looking to help Baltimore make a Super Bowl run. This could end up being a huge trade deadline steal.
