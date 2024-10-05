Ravens CB Suffers Setback During Return
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Arthur Maulet made his grand return to the practice field this week after starting the season on injured reserve, though that return may be short-lived.
After Friday's practice, head coach John Harbaugh revealed that Maulet, who underwent arthroscopic knee surgery during training camp, suffered a soft-tissue setback during his 21-day return window and is now out day-to-day. The nickel cornerback is also officially out for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
“He had a soft-tissue setback,”Harbaugh said.“So yeah, he won’t make it to the game this week, but he’ll be day-to-day probably going forward next week, we’ll see.”
A day-to-day injury shouldn't be anything too major, and if Maulet can get back on the field next week, it shouldn't impact his recovery too much. If it proves to be a nagging injury, though, then that's where things could get hairy.
When a player is medically cleared for football activity, the first step a team takes is to open the 21-day return window to see where they're at in their recovery. Once that window expires, the team then must decide to either activate that player from injured reserve or rule them out for the rest of the season.
To clarify, the chances of Maulet missing the rest of the season with this injury are slim to none. Even if he's not fully healthy at the end of the return window, the Ravens would almost certainly activate him and let him continue his recovery rather than rule their starting nickel corner out for the rest of the season. It just goes to show that the sooner Maulet returns, the better.
Maulet, 31, found himself a long-term home in Baltimore last season, as he recorded 37 total tackles, five passes defended and an interception in 14 games. He signed a two-year extension this offseason to remain with the Ravens through the 2025 campaign.
