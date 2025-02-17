Ravens Lineman Arrested for DUI
Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Ben Cleveland was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) last week, TMZ Sports reports.
According to records TMZ obtained from the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, Cleveland, 26, was suspected of drunk driving near Midgeville, Georgia on Feb. 12 at around 10:25 p.m. ET. Officers stated that Cleveland was "actually driving so eratically that he nearly drove his black Ford F-250 into a ditch."
During the stop, Cleveland reportedly admitted to drinking "approximately 3-4 beers" at a local country club. Officers also said his eyes were "glossy' and "an odor of booze" came from his truck.
Cleveland failed one sobriety test with a blood alcohol content of .178 on a Breathalyzer, more than twice the legal limit of .08. An additional test at a nearby jail revealed a BAC of .161.
Cleveland received two citations, one for DUI - alcohol and another for failure to maintain lane.
The Ravens did not respond to TMZ's request for comment.
A 2021 third-round pick out of Georgia, Cleveland has appeared in 54 games for the Ravens and started seven of them over four seasons. The 6-6, 360-pound guard has played well in limited action, however.
He didn't start a single game this season, but did have a memorable moment when he blocked a field goal just before halftime in the Ravens' Week 6 victory over the Washington Commanders.
