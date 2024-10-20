Ravens CB Takes Rookie Under His Wing
No matter how talented an NFL player is, a good situation around them is crucial to succeed. That's especially true for rookies, such as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins.
Wiggins, the No. 30 overall pick out of Clemson, has had a solid rookie season thus far, recording 12 tackles, five pass breakups and a forced fumble. He's also played a good amount of snaps on the outside, pushing veteran Marlon Humphrey to the slot. The 21-year-old still has plenty of room for improvement, but he's made a strong first impression.
Of course, it also helps that the Ravens are doing everything they can to support him. Not just the coaches, but his fellow players as well.
Recently, fourth-year corner Brandon Stephens has been working with Wiggins for some extra reps after practice, much to the delight of their coaches.
"Man, it's great," defensive coordinator Zach Orr told reporters Friday. "We always encourage people to work on their craft, not just with us, but on their own, and I think that just shows the competitiveness and willingness to continue to get better. [Stephens and Wiggins], they've been playing good football for us, but they know they can go to another level. We know they can go to another level.
"The focus is just on technique and fundamentals. The big message for us and our guys this week is, 'It's about us.' If we do what we're supposed to do fundamental-wise, technique-wise [and] communication-wise, then we'll go out there and feel like we'll play a really good game."
Stephens, 26, has emerged as the Ravens' top cornerback since the start of last season and normally matches up with the best opposing receiver. He hasn't been quite as strong in coverage this season compared to last, but he's still a good mentor for the rookie.
Besides, it's not like the Ravens' struggles against the pass fall entirely on him. Baltimore ranks 31st against the pass this season (allowed 275.7 yards per game), but this secondary is much better than the stats indicate.
"If teams want to believe, they can believe the numbers that they want and they can think it's going to be a cakewalk," Stephens said. "But at the same time, we've got to go out there and do what we do and make it as hard as possible on the quarterback and receivers."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!