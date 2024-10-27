Ravens DE Suffers Head Injury vs. Browns
Baltimore Ravens defensive end Brent Urban suffered a concussion in the first quarter of Sunday's road game against the Cleveland Browns. He is out for the rest of the game.
Urban, one of the oldest players on the defense at 33 years old, doesn't see a ton of playing time, appearing on just 87 percent of defensive snaps this season. However, he's still an important piece up front and can definitely make some plays when needed. His veteran leadership also comes in handy with several young players around him.
Urban's journey through the NFL is an interesting one. The Mississauga, Ontario native was a fourth-round pick by the Ravens in 2014, and while he didn't play in his rookie season, he carved out a niche for himself and stayed in Baltimore until 2019. He then bounced around the league for a bit before returning to the Ravens in 2022, and is still playing well as a rotational lineman.
With Urban out for the rest of the game, the Ravens will lean on Nnamdi Madubuike, Travis Jones and Broderick Washington. Unfortunately, the latter two are playing through injuries, with Washington missing the past two games.
