Ravens Bring In Former Titans CB
The Baltimore Ravens could be looking to add some depth to their secondary as the halfway point of the season approaches.
According to reports from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Ravens recently hosted former Tennessee Titans cornerback Anthony Kendall for a workout. It's possible Baltimore could looking at Kendall as a potential practice squad signing, but for now, no official move has been made.
Kendall, 24, was originally an undrafted free agent in the 2023 NFL Draft after playing his college ball at Baldwin-Wallace, a Division III program in Berea, Ohio. Despite coming from small beginnings, the El Paso, Texas native impressed the Titans during his pro day. They eventually signed him to a three-year, $2.695 million deal with an average annual salary of $898,333.
He appeared in 16 games for the Titans last season, playing almost exclusively on special teams. Kendall tallied nine total tackles while playing 323 snaps on special teams and three snaps on defense.
In Tennessee's 24-16 loss to the Ravens in Week 6 last season, Kendall played 27 snaps on special teams. He played a career-high 31 total snaps in a Week 13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
Despite maintaining a steady role on special teams, the Titans waived Kendall in August before quickly re-signing to the practice squad. He was then waived from the practice squad on Oct. 15 to make room for the addition of offensive tackle John Ojukwu.
The Ravens are currently riding a four-game winning streak as one of the hottest teams in the NFL but adding some depth on special teams or the practice with Kendall wouldn't hurt.
Baltimore will hit the road to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Week 7. Strangely enough, Tampa is only about an hour southeast of where Kendall went to high school in New Port Richey, FL.
