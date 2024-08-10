Ravens LB Leaves Game With Injury
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Chris Board has left Friday's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles and is now being evaluated for a concussion. The Ravens announced soon after that he will miss the rest of the game.
Board reportedly entered the medical tent early in the second quarter, only to head back to the locker room mere minutes later.
Board, who joined the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State in 2018, returned to Baltimore this offseason after spending 2022 with the Detroit Lions and 2023 with the New England Patriots. The 29-year-old has started three of the 97 games he's appeared in over six seasons, recording 125 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two passes defended.
According to the Ravens' unoffical depth chart released on Sunday, Board is linebacker a second-string inside linebacker, specifically placing behind Roquan Smith as the Mike linebacker. Hopefully, he'll be able to get back on the field and continue to earn playing time once the regular season rolls around.
