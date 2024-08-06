Ravens Want Clarity With Preseason Opener
The Baltimore Ravens' first preseason game is now just days a way, and with it, hopefully some answers to some burning questions throughout the offseason.
Yes, the Ravens are a contending team once again, but even the best teams have some notable question marks on the roster. For Baltimore, by far the biggest question comes in the offensive line, as the team has yet to name a definitive starter at left guard, right guard or right tackle. The unofficial depth chart released on Sunday gave a good indication of where the Ravens are at in that process, but again, nothing official as of yet.
Friday's tilt against the Philadelphia Eagles will provide the first look at the offensive line, as well as other position groups undergoing change, in actual game action, giving the Ravens a much greater idea of what works and what needs a second look.
"I think we'll get a lot of questions answers in this game in terms of where everybody's at at this time in a real game situation," head coach John Harbaugh told reporters. "Blocking, tackling, catching the ball, how we handle our assignments, things like that will be very interesting."
It remains to be seen how much the starters will play on Friday, if at all. Nonetheless, it looks to be a valuable learning experience for the Ravens in their long-awaited return to the field.
Additionally, Baltimore went through a simulated scrimmage on Saturday, and Harbaugh was very happy with what he saw.
"I don't have my list with me right now, but I do think that they played hard," Harbaugh said. "They kind of understood the situations they were put in, which was good. They understood what it meant to win a situation. The way we scored it was based on which side of the ball won the situation, and that's kind of how the game breaks down a lot of times. It breaks down into parts.
"So, whether they were coming off of the 25 [-yard line] to start the series, whether they were in the field goal area, in the red zone [or] backed up – those are kind of situations you want to get them in."
