Ravens vs. Browns: Three Players to Watch
The Baltimore Ravens have all the momentum in the world right now, riding a five-game winning streak and the offense dominating like no other. On the other hand, their next opponent in the Cleveland Browns has no momentum whatsoever, riding a five-game losing streak with a floundering offense.
Still, this isn't a game to take lightly. The AFC North is a famously tough division, so even a 1-6 Browns team can be dangerous, especially with some big changes on offense and several star players on defense.
WIth the introduction out of the way, here's three Ravens players to keep an eye on Sunday.
RB Derrick Henry
It almost feels like a cop-out to put Henry or Lamar Jackson on lists like this, but they're simply must-see TV right now.
Henry has been nearly unstoppable this season, and it's helped the Ravens' offense reach new heights. Through seven games, he leads the league with 873 yards and eight rushing touchdowns (plus two receiving) while averaging 6.5 yards per carry. He rushed for 169 yards and caught a touchdown in Monday night's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he didn't score a rushing touchdown for the first time all season.
Best believe that he'll be looking to get back in the end zone once again against Cleveland. The Browns have a pretty solid rushing defense, but King Henry has conquered far tougher tests before, and he'll be up to this one as well.
LT Ronnie Stanley
After an injury-plagued past few years, Stanley has bounced back in a big way this season. The former All-Pro ranks third among all tackles in PFF pass-blocking grade at 90.1, and he's yet to allow a sinlge sack on 245 pass-blocking snaps. Considering all he's been through, it's great to see him playing to his fullest once more.
On Sunday, Stanley will face one of the best edge rushers in the league in Cleveland's Myles Garrett once again. Garrett had 1.5 sacks in his previous game against the Ravens, and while those weren't Stanley's fault, he'll look to keep him in check this time around.
LB Roquan Smith
Smith was a monster against Tampa Bay with 18 total tackles, the second-most of his career. He was all over the field and made some great plays, and now looks to build on that performance against a division rival.
Additionally, Smith will be one of the main defenders tasked with containing Browns star running back Nick Chubb. Chubb was limited in his first game back after a severe knee injury, but should see his workload increase against Baltimore. Smith is more than ready for the challenge.
"Like I said, [I have] a lot of respect for [Nick] Chubb and everything he's accomplished throughout his career and what he will accomplish. Yes, knowing last week was his first game back, then [we're] expecting his workload to go up a little bit more this week. With that being said, stopping the run – that's our goal each and every week, making a team one-dimensional. I feel if we do that – take the run away – then we can have some fun."
