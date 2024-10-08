Ravens Climbing Closer to Top 5 in Power Rankings
The Baltimore Ravens have seemingly righted the ship after their 0-2 start.
Baltimore won its third in a row with a thrilling come-from-behind 41-38 victory in overtime over the Cincinnati Bengals in an epic clash between AFC North rivals. Lamar Jackson was in MVP form, completing 26 of 42 passes for 348 yards and four touchdowns and when the Ravens needed him most, Justin Tucker made the game-tying and game-winning field goal.
With the third consecutive win, Baltimore continued its rise, essentially being a consensus top-five team for all but one of the listed power rankings. Along with doing a power ranking, ESPN listed its biggest fantasy surprise for every team.
Here's where the Ravens stack up heading into Week 6 ahead of their clash against the red-hot Washington Commanders on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium.
Yahoo Sports: No. 4
Last week: No. 6
"The Ravens are No. 1 in offensive DVOA and it’s not even close. The answer to “how do you defend an offense with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry?” is apparently that you can’t. The Ravens’ record isn’t great and they got lucky Sunday, but they are going to be very good this season."
NFL.com: No. 5
Last week: No. 6
"That's three straight wins after the 0-2 start, although two of them were far from easy. At Dallas in Week 3, the Ravens nearly coughed up a big lead. At Cincinnati on Sunday, they had to climb out of three double-digit deficits in the second half. But there were signs of “the old Ravens” in each contest, as the run game has flourished and Lamar Jackson has regained his killer instinct."
CBS Sports: No. 5
Last week: No. 6
"Lamar Jackson bailed them out against the Bengals, but the defense has been an issue this season. The pass defense has to tighten up."
ESPN: No. 5
Last week: No. 7
"Andrews is coming off his best game of the season (four catches for 55 yards), but he hasn't come close to being a top-five tight end like previous years. With the Ravens relying more on the run, Andrews has seen his snaps decrease, which has led to him ranking 28th among tight ends in PPR (22 points). He also hasn't scored a touchdown in the first five weeks of a season for the first time in his seven-year career."
Sports Illustrated: No. 6
Last week: No. 8
"I said this on the MMQB podcast and I believe it more than ever: It makes sense for the Ravens to continue believing in Lamar Jackson because, if he plays on this kind of heater during the postseason, there isn’t a team in the NFL that can stop them. Only Baltimore can beat Baltimore, and that’s been true in each of John Harbaugh’s best seasons of the Jackson era."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!