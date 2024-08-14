Ravens OL Coach Hospitalized With Illness
Baltimore Ravens offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris was hospitalized over the weekend with an acute illness, the team announced Wednesday.
The Ravens added that D'Alessandris will require ongoing treatment for "an extended period of time."
"The hearts of the entire Ravens organization are with 'Joe D' and his family, and we will continue to fully support them throughout his recovery," the team said in a statement.
D'Alessandris, 70, has been the Ravens' offensive line coach since 2017, and he has nearly 50 years of coaching experience between the collegiate and professional levels. In his own statement, head coach John Harbaugh said D'Alessandris is "widely respected and cherished in our organization."
In the wake of D'Alessandris' hospitalization, the Ravens have hired veteran coach George Warhop to the staff. Warhop, 62, most recently served as the Houston Texans' offensive line coach in 2022, and he has worked with eight different teams since rising to the professional level in 1996.
"With expertise in guiding top-level offensive linemen, his [Warhop] dedication and strong character will continue to develop our offensive line during Coach D's absence," Harbaugh said in his statement.
Additionally, assistant offensive line coach Travelle Wharton, who joined the Ravens this offseason and spent last year with the Washington Commanders, will help keep the unit steady.
The Ravens' offensive line has been the team's biggest question mark over the offseason, with new starters taking over at left guard, right guard and right tackle. Now, the unit has extra motivation to go out there and make D'Alessandris proud.
