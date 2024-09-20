Ravens Could Get Rookie CB Back
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys after missing Week 2 with a neck injury/concussion.
Wiggins, the Ravens' first-round pick this year, missed roughly a week's worth of time after getting into a car crash. He returned to practice on Thursday, albeit in a limited capacity. Still, the fact that he could be back on the field come Sunday is good news for a struggling secondary.
"As you saw, [Wiggins] practiced full speed – he was in everything; had the red jersey on, but he was full-go in terms of moving around and everything," head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Friday. "I thought he looked great, so it's up to the doctors and the protocol, etc., and we'll see how that shakes out."
Elsewhere, outside linebacker David Ojabo and wide receiver/return specialist Deonte Harty are both questionable for Sunday's game as well.
Ojabo has unfortunately dealt with injuries far too much over his young career, as he played just five games in his first two seasons. He was finally healthy again to start the season, and quickly made an impact with a sack on Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes in the season opener. Now, his status is once again in doubt, this time due to a quad injury.
Harty, who the Ravens signed from the Buffalo Bills this offseason, is dealing with a calf injury. The former All-Pro return specialist has missed time throughout the offseason for various reasons, though he has been available for both regular season games so far. Hopefully he can keep that streak going on Sunday.
The Ravens also ruled out second-year guard Malesala Aumavae-Laulu for Sunday's game. The 25-year-old, who has yet to play a regular season snap, has not practiced all week for personal reasons.
