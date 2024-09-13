Ravens Could Lose Three Defenders vs. Raiders
The Baltimore Ravens could be down up to three defenders for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, and are already down one without a debt.
That one defender is rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins, who was revealed to have been in a car crash earlier this week. Wiggins did not participate in practice the past two days with a neck injury/concussion and has now officially been ruled out for Sunday. In the long run, though, Wiggins should thankfully be OK.
"Nate was in a car accident a couple days ago," head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Friday. "They were kind of working through it. Looks like he's not going to be able to make it to the game, so he'll be out for this game with that. He's fine, he's healthy, he's fine. He's just not going to be able to play. What questions do you have?"
The other two defenders with statuses up in the air are outside linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Adisa Isaac. Van Noy, who suffered a fractured orbital bone in last week's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, participated in practice for the first time since on Friday and is questionable for Sunday's game. Even though he was limited, him having a shot to play at all is impressive.
"It felt really good," Van Noy told reporters. "I'm feeling good, feeling optimistic; I still have two days, obviously, and [I'm] just trying to do everything I can, and we're looking to go 1-0 this week against the Raiders. They're a good team, they've had success traveling east. Most West Coast teams don't have as much success as the Raiders have, and they've done a good job with Antonio Pierce leading the helm."
On the other hand, Isaac is doubtful to play with a hamstring injury. The rookie from Penn State suffered the injury in a preseason game on Aug. 17, just after recovering from a hamstring injury in his other leg that kept him out most of the summer. The Ravens would like to have him back soon, but they're going to be as patient as they need to be.
In brighter news, star linebacker Roquan Smith was a full participant for the second-straight day and is expected to be a full-go on Sunday.
