Ravens Could Reunite With Pro Bowl DT in Free Agency
Between free agency and the draft, the Baltimore Ravens will welcome several new faces to Charm City this offseason, but it's an old face that could potentially steal the show.
Former Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell, who played in Baltimore from 2020-22, is a free agent once again this offseason. Campbell, who will be 39 at the start of next season, hasn't committed to playing in 2025, but Baltimore would be a logical landing spot for him if he does decide to return.
At the very least, Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post believes Campbell could return to Baltimore if he opts not to re-sign in Miami.
"Campbell and the Dolphins will have to figure out a price that makes both sides happy. That may not be easy," Habib wrote. "Last year the figure was $3.1 million. His performance clearly was worth several times that. This one will be intriguing. Also, keep an eye on one of his old teams, the Baltimore Ravens. Besides waving a wad of cash, they could offer a final run at a ring, which has eluded Campbell."
The Ravens almost reunited with Campbell at the trade deadline, reportedly having a deal with Miami to acquire him in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick. However, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel reportedly vetoed the trade at the last minute.
There were also rumors about the Dolphins releasing Campbell after falling out of playoff contention to allow him to sign with a contender, but that never happened either.
Third time's the charm, though, and perhaps a reunion could finally be in the cards this offseason. Campbell can still play at a high level, recording 52 total tackles 12 quarterback hits and five sacks this season, and one more chance at a ring could be what leads him back to Baltimore.
