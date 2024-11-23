Ravens Cut Former All-Pro DB
On the heels of veteran safety Eddie Jackson not traveling with the Baltimore Ravens for their 18-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the two sides are now going their separate ways.
The Ravens announced on X that they have waived Jackson. As a corresponding move, they've signed linebacker Kristian Welch to the 53-man roster, which likely points to Roquan Smith not being available on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Jackson appeared in nine games for Baltimore, four of which he started. The former All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler had 30 tackles, including one for a loss and one quarterback hit.
Jackson struggled mightily in the Ravens' 29-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 27, which was the last start he made. Pro Football Reference credited Jackson with allowing seven catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning score for Cleveland.
Jackson was a healthy scratch the following week in the Ravens' 41-10 win over the Denver Broncos and he only played 16 snaps in their 35-34 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 7 before being a healthy scratch again against the Steelers. In his absence, Ar'Darius Washington has seen a significant uptick in playing time.
Before signing with Baltimore this offseason, Jackson played seven seasons for the Chicago Bears.
