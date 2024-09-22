Ravens vs. Cowboys: How to Watch, Stream, Listen
It's only Week 3, but it's essentially do-or-die for the Baltimore Ravens when they face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Sitting at 0-2 for the first time in nine years, the Ravens desperately need a win to keep their season above water. On the other side, the Cowboys look to get back on track after a 44-19 blowout against the New Orleans Saints last week, which ended their 16-game home winning streak in the regular season. Both teams have plenty of motivation, and the game could come down to the wire.
With just hours to go before Sunday's marquee game, here's how to follow along however you like.
Date: Sept. 22, 2024
Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: AT&T Stadium
Regional TV: Fox
Streaming: NFL+ (in-market),
Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM), 98Rock (97.9 FM)
National Radio: SiriusXM Radio Ch. 160 or 382
As cross-conference foes, the Ravens and Cowboys don't see each other very often. Their last meeting came in 2020, when Baltimore throttled a depleted Dallas team 34-17 at home. Baltimore leads the all-time series 5-1, owning the best all-time record against Dallas in the league.
This game comes in the midst of a brutal opening schedule for the Ravens, and as mentioned previously, another loss would be devastating. Upcoming games against the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals won't make their job any easier, especially if they fall to 0-3.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys have a short week after this game as they face the division-rival New York Giants on Thursday Night Football.
Baltimore is currently favored by just a single point, but this is essentially an even match. In front of a near-national audience, it won't be a game to miss.
