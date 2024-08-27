Ravens Dedicate Season to Jacoby Jones, Joe D'Alessandris
It's been a difficult summer from the Baltimore Ravens, as two beloved members of the franchise passed away far too soon.
Last month, former Ravens wide receiver and return specialist Jacoby Jones, the hero of the team's Super Bowl run in 2012, tragically passed away just three days after his 40th birthday. Then on Sunday, offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris, 70, passed away two weeks after being hospitalized with an acute illness.
Jones and D'Alessandris may tragically be gone, but they are certainly not forgotten. After Monday's practice, head coach John Harbaugh revealed that the season will be dedicated to honoring the memory of both men.
"We want to honor him [D'Alessandris] for sure with this season, and we want to honor Jacoby Jones this season," Harbaugh said. "Those are two people that we're going to dedicate our season to this year and do everything we can to make them proud of us when they're watching from where they're watching. So, we appreciate those two great men very much."
The Ravens have had some time to process the loss of Jones, and honored him with a moment of silence before their preseason opener on Aug. 9. On the other hand, the loss of D'Alessandris is still fresh, and it's hit the offensive linemen particularly hard.
"Ronnie Stanley said some really good things. I talked to Tyler [Linderbaum]; Patrick Mekari spoke to the team today about it. Those guys who were with him for a long time [but] even the young guys who were impacted by him, the rookies even; they were a little quieter today and locked in, as was the whole team, especially in the team meeting. His memory is going to be on our minds, and it should be, and it should motivate us."
The ideal way to honor both men would be to bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Baltimore, and for Jones specifically, it would be a poetic way to remember him. Super Bowl 59 takes place in his hometown of New Orleans, where he also cemented himself as a franchise icon with two key touchdowns in the Ravens' Super Bowl 47 victory.
