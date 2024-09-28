Ravens WR Opens Up About Life-Changing Offseason
To say that Deonte Harty's first offseason with his hometown Baltimore Ravens didn't go as planned would be an understatement.
Harty, a former All-Pro return specialist, dealt with numerous off-field challenges over the offseason. The most notable, and scariest, concerned his newborn daughter Taylee, who spent six weeks in the hospital due to complications with her lungs. Harty missed both OTAs and mandatory minicamp to stay with his daughter in Houston, simply hoping and praying for the best.
"It's just one of those things where you realize that you really have no control," Harty said, per the Ravens' website. "I'm a firm believer in God, so it's just one of those moments where you just gotta let go and let him guide you through that. You kind of feel hopeless because there's literally nothing you can do."
Taylee thankfully recovered, and Harty returned to training camp with a whole new perspective. Not that he didn't before, but he knows how blessed he is to have the priviledge of playing in the NFL for a living.
"You got people out here that's working three jobs and living paycheck to paycheck. Us losing a game or coming out here, this is fun," Harty said. "There's no pressure with none of this. This is a game that we've been playing all our life.
"Going through that personally for myself, I guess you could say, yeah, we're losing, but just think about all the stuff that everybody else is going through. Think about all the problems that's going on in the world."
Next up, Harty plays against his former team in the Buffalo Bills in front of a national audience. It's also his first Sunday Night Football game since Week 18 of last season, when he ran a punt back for a 96-yard touchdown to help the Bills beat the Miami Dolphins and win the AFC East title. There will be some pleasantries before kickoff, but there's no time for sentimentality in the game itself.
"It's gonna be a good feeling," Harty said. "I mean, no better than to be able to do it against the team that I was on last year. It'll be fun to be able to be out there and have my family out there on Sunday night football, wearing all black. It'll be a good day."
