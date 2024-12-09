Ravens RB Derrick Henry Cuts Dreadlocks
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry may be one of the most iconic players in the game today, thanks to his punishing rushing style and incredible nickname of "The King."
In turn, Henry's look has also become quite iconic. Whether he's wearing Ravens purple or Tennessee Titans blue, the dreadlocks coming out of the back of his helmet are recognizable by any NFL fan at this point.
Well, apparently it's time to say goodbye to that iconic look, at least for now. As the Ravens emerge from their bye week, the former Offensive Player of the Year just debuted a new haircut on social media, cutting his dreadlocks in favor of cornrows. It's a good look in its own right, just one that will take a bit to get used to.
Henry, 30, has enjoyed a terrific first season in Baltimore. Through 13 games, he's rushed for 1,407 yards and a league-leading 13 touchdowns while averaging 5.9 yards per attempt. He's been everything the Ravens could've wanted when they signed him this offseason, and though he's lost ground in the Offensive Player of the Year race to Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley, another running back thriving on a new team, he's absolutely still in contention.
The four-time Pro Bowler has slowed down a little bit over the past few weeks, but perhaps the new haircut could help him get back to the level he was playing at early on.
