Ravens' Diontae Johnson Saga Continues
The tension between the Baltimore Ravens and wide receiver Diontae Johnson just keeps growing.
Johnson, who the Ravens acquired at the trade deadline, missed Sunday's game against the New York Giants due to a one-game suspension, which he received after refusing to play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 1. Despite him serving that suspension, he's still not back with the team as the Ravens announced they have "mutually agreed" to excuse him from team activities this week.
Asked about the situation during Monday's press conference, head coach John Harbaugh declined any further comment, instead looking to Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"All I'm really thinking about right now is Pittsburgh and getting our team ready for Pittsburgh," Harbaugh said. "He won't be here this week and next week will take care of itself."
Johnson had 30 receptions for 357 yards and three touchdowns in seven games with the Carolina Panthers this season, but has barely played since arriving in Baltimore. In five games, he's played just 39 offensive snaps and recorded one reception for six yards on five targets. Even when Rashod Bateman suffered an injury against the Eagles, Johnson did not see any playing time.
A similar situation occured this week on Thursday Night Football, when San Francisco 49ers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell refused to enter the game against the Los Angeles Rams. San Francisco players and coaches were understandably livid after the game, and on Monday afternoon, the team suspended him for the final three games of the season, rather than releasing him and letting him sign elsewhere.
It's unclear if the Ravens will do the same with Johnson, but at this point, it's beginning to look more and more likely that he's played his final snap in purple and black.
The Ravens host the Steelers, Johnson's former team, in a pivotal AFC North matchup on Saturday. Pittsburgh won the first meeting of the season 18-16 in Week 11.
