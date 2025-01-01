Ravens Dominate Best Games of 2024
The calendar may have turned over to 2025, but there's still a week left of the 2024 NFL regular season, not to mention the thrill of playoff football. Still, it feels like a good time to look back on some of the best games from what is now last year, and the Baltimore Ravens were involved in plenty of them.
CBS Sports put together a list of the top 10 games of the season thus far, and four of them, including the top three, featured Baltimore. Considering the Ravens were pretty much all offense and no defense early in the season, and most people love high-octane shootouts, it makes sense why they're so prominent on such a list.
Topping the list is none other than the Ravens' thrilling 35-34 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football in Week 10. This game featured the Ravens overcoming a 14-point deficit in the second half, and while the defense struggled, allowing 264 yards and three touchdowns to Ja'Marr Chase alone, it did serve as the catalyst for the unit's mid-season turnaround.
"The AFC North, as you can see, has been responsible for some of the most entertaining football of the year," CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin wrote. "Perhaps no game was wilder than this rematch, which fell on a Thursday night and saw Lamar Jackson rally from a 21-7 third-quarter deficit to barely outduel Joe Burrow, who combined with his rival quarterback for eight passing scores on the evening. In the end, the Ravens prevailed by stopping a two-point try, and the NFL saw a pair of MVP candidates turn in truly MVP-level performances."
Coming in second is the very first game of the season, the Ravens' 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. Baltimore came oh so close to scoring a potential game-tying/game-winning touchdown on the final play, but Isaiah Likely's toe was just out of bounds, negating the scoring play.
"An oldie but a goodie, this was literally the first game of the year, and its late-game theatrics were top-tier," Benjamin wrote. "Lamar Jackson threatened to overcome both his own iffy line and the defending champions with an acrobatic last-second end-zone dart to Isaiah Likely, but Kansas City's defense held just firm enough."
The Ravens' other game against the Bengals, a thrilling 41-38 overtime victory in Week 5, came in at third, while their 29-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 8 came in at eighth.
Baltimore has played a lot of thrilling football this season, and hopefully the postseason can be just as entertaining.
