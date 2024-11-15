Ravens Expect Star Defender Back vs. Steelers
The Baltimore Ravens will likely have one of their best defensive players back ahead of their biggest game of the season to date.
Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton said he expects to play on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a battle for first place in the AFC North. Hamilton has been dealing with an ankle injury that he suffered near the end of the first half of Baltimore's 35-34 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 7.
Hamilton didn't practice on Wednesday but returned as a limited participant on Thursday. Head coach John Harbaugh also expressed optimism on Hamilton's availability vs. Pittsburgh.
With the game tied 7-7 and just over a minute left in the first half, Hamilton went to make a play on the ball before stepping on Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki's foot and rolling his right ankle. Hamilton was out for the rest of the game and was seen on the sideline in a walking boot during the second half.
The 2023 First-Team All-Pro said that he initially feared that he suffered an Achilles injury. Hamilton is second on the team with 71 tackles and he also has two sacks, five quarterback hits and seven passes defended.
The Ravens (7-3) and Steelers (7-2) square off on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Acrisure Stadium.
